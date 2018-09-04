BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The sighting of Asian hornets in Cornwall is "concerning", a university professor says.

Bee inspectors have been carrying out surveillance around the area in Fowey where the bee-killing invasive species was sighted, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Surveillance and monitoring in a 1-2km radius area around the initial sighting spot of the insect is being carried out.

Professor Juliet Osborne, from the University of Exeter, a leading expert on Asian hornets, said: "Last year a nest was found in Devon, and the year before in Gloucestershire.

"This suggests that further sightings, particularly in the South West of the UK, are highly likely and we must all be vigilant.

"It is an invasive species providing a major new emerging threat to our beleaguered pollinator populations."