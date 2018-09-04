BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Asian hornet spotted in Cornwall
- Exeter and Plymouth Football fans 'took part in mass brawl', trial told
- New homelessness legal aid provider 'in place in Cornwall', ministry says after criticism
- Bude supermarket tunnel is 'top attraction'
- Historic WW1 U-boat propeller returning to Germany
- Updates on Tuesday 4 September 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Cornwall nightclub to close after 30 years
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Zone nightclub in Redruth has confirmed it is closing its doors in two weeks time, on Saturday 22 September.
The venue has been open for about 30 years.
The management has thanked all their customers over the decades and say there could be plans for another club, Zone 2, in the area in the near future.
Asian hornet sighting in Cornwall 'concerning'
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The sighting of Asian hornets in Cornwall is "concerning", a university professor says.
Bee inspectors have been carrying out surveillance around the area in Fowey where the bee-killing invasive species was sighted, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
Surveillance and monitoring in a 1-2km radius area around the initial sighting spot of the insect is being carried out.
Professor Juliet Osborne, from the University of Exeter, a leading expert on Asian hornets, said: "Last year a nest was found in Devon, and the year before in Gloucestershire.
"This suggests that further sightings, particularly in the South West of the UK, are highly likely and we must all be vigilant.
"It is an invasive species providing a major new emerging threat to our beleaguered pollinator populations."
Porthleven coast path reopens after winter cliff fall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Work to create a new coast path link between Penrose and Porthleven is now complete, eight months after a major cliff collapse forced its closure.
The new route is more than 2,100ft (650m) long and has been designed to blend into the exposed coastal landscape.
Another 1,640ft (500m) of new bridleway has been created for horse riders and cyclists as part of the project.
The path is open with the bridleway link being opened on Friday.
The work cost more than £40,000.
Weather: Staying sunny on Wednesday
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Some late sunshine is possible in places on Tuesday evening.
Thereafter, expect a partly cloudy and mainly dry night. A few misty patches may form towards dawn under any lengthier clear spells. Light winds.
Minimum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Any early mist patches will lift on Wednesday morning to reveal a dry and increasingly bright day, with some good spells of sunshine developing by the afternoon. Winds remaining light.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Release marks new hope for water voles
Loan concerns put Paignton £1m regeneration plans on hold
BBC Radio Devon
A £1m plan to regenerate part of Paignton town centre has been put on hold because of a council spending squeeze.
The improvements to the Station Square area would have been funded by taking out a 25-year loan, but Torbay Council said it could not be confident of making repayments of between £63,000 and £65,000 a year to the government-funded Public Works Loan Board.
Conservative elected mayor Gordon Oliver was advised to postpone the scheme.
The mayor agreed, but added that the scheme should be considered for next year's budget.
Football fans 'took part in mass brawl'
A group of Plymouth Argyle supporters allegedly took part in a mass brawl with Exeter City fans after stopping off in Exeter on the way back from an away match in April 2017, a court has heard.
The Argyle fans were returning from a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth and, after police stopped them confronting Pompey fans, they got off a train at Exeter instead of carrying on to catch a connection to Plymouth, Exeter Crown Court was told.
They walked through the centre of Exeter to the King Billy pub, which was full of City supporters celebrating a 2-1 win over Barnet, and fighting broke out moments after they arrived, prosecutors said.
CCTV camera inside and outside the pub filmed much of the violence, which included people being hit over the head with bottles and punched in the face, the jury was told.
Four Plymouth supporters and three Exeter fans are on trial.
The seven - from Exeter, Plymouth and Weston-super-Mare, and aged between 25 and 55 - all deny affray and say they were acting in self defence.
The trial continues.
Fire crews to get help from first therapy dog
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A four-month-old puppy is to become the UK’s first defusing therapy dog and will support firefighters across Devon and Somerset.
Digby, an Australian Labradoodle, is the latest recruit at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
He will work with fire crews in critical incident defusing sessions, which help prevent crews suffering from long-term psychological damage after traumatic incidents.
The puppy will also provide contact with vulnerable people in schools, hospices and hospitals.
Digby attended his first session following a serious crash on the A35 near Honiton in July, where he worked alongside his handler.
Training manager Matt Goodman said: “The use of therapy dogs has been scientifically proven to help people who have been exposed to traumatic situations, or who are dealing with very challenging situations in their lives, such as ill health or learning ability.”
Severe accident: A399 Devon both ways
A399 Devon both ways severe accident, between Cross Street and Whitegates.
A399 Devon - A399 Woodlands in Combe Martin closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Cross Street junction and the Whitegates junction, because of an accident and recovery work.
Cyclist rescued from river after falling 10m from path
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A cyclist has been saved from a river following a three-hour rescue operation.
The man had been cycling on a path in Saltram when he came off and fell 10m into the River Plym estuary.
Paramedics said they were called at about 15:50 on Monday.
They attended, alongside specialist rescue teams from the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service.
Crews used specialist equipment to save the man, who was unable to move, and he was taken to Derriford Hospital by ambulance.
Ex-restaurant and car park may become homeless shelters
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A former Exeter restaurant and part of a city centre car park could both be used this winter as homeless shelters.
Exeter City Council planners on Monday night unanimously approved plans to transform the former Spice Island restaurant on Magdalen Street into a "winter night shelter and community facility for homeless people".
They also approved a large temporary outbuilding and a toilet block to be built in the corner of Howell Road car park.
Homeless support organisation Julian House, which will lead the scheme, said it was "essential" as the city "faces challenges with around 20 to 30 rough sleepers a night".
The Hotel Du Vin, opposite the former restaurant, had objected, saying it "could lead to anti-social behaviour and guests could be intimidated if large groups of people gathered outside the facility, causing them to take their business elsewhere".
However, the plans were backed by councillors, with Cllr Phil Bilayk saying that the hotel was being overprotective of its guests and that homeless people were no more anti-social that anyone else.
Police officers chase 20-year-old man with knife
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a "lengthy" police chase in Plymouth.
Police were called to Lipson Road at about 15.20 on Monday following reports of a man with a knife in Freedom Fields.
On arrival, officers said the suspect ran away and they chased after him on foot.
Police said they used a Taser and the man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article.
He remains in custody.
Severe accident: A394 Cornwall westbound
A394 Cornwall westbound severe accident, between A39 Treliever Roundabout and Antron Hill.
A394 Cornwall - A394 in Penryn closed and queuing traffic westbound between Treliever Roundabout and the Antron Hill junction, because of an accident involving a car and motorcycle.
Driver caught 'doing paperwork' behind the wheel on the M5
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A driver has been caught filling out "paperwork" while going 70mph on the M5.
Police said the man has been reported for the offence and would be receiving points on his licence.
Stolen WW1 U-boat propeller sent home
Plans to redevelop 'worst place to stay' in Devon town
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A planning application has gone in for a new 161-bed hotel to replace the closed Park Hotel, which was rated as one of the worst places to stay in Paignton.
New owner the Fragrance Hotel Group wants to demolish the three-storey terrace of Victorian villas and redevelop the site overlooking Paignton Green, the beach and pier.
The 47-bedroom hotel on Esplanade Road is one of three the Singapore-based group has bought in Torbay.
It also owns the closed Palace Hotel at Babbacombe and the Corbyn Head Hotel on Torquay seafront, which is being operated by a management company.
A separate planning application has been lodged to demolish the hotel.
Both applications will be decided by Torbay Council in due course after a public consultation.
Radio 1's Cornish pasty passes Birmingham
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A challenge set on Radio 1 to get a pasty hitchhiked from Cornwall to Scotland is now well into its second day.
It came about when a listener called Sarah from Aberdeenshire told Greg James, the breakfast show presenter, that she had never eaten a pasty.
His team contacted the Chough bakery in Padstow who made a pasty at 03:00 on Monday before it started its 675-mile route with a short hop on board the ferry to Rock.
It has since had stops in Launceston, Bude, Bideford, Barnstaple, Bristol, Gloucester and Tamworth.
You can track its progress on the Radio 1 website - it is currently in the Midlands.
Water mains burst in Paignton
Asian hornet sighting confirmed near Fowey
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Bee inspectors are carrying out surveillance in an area of Cornwall where an Asian hornet has been sighted, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) says.
Defra said a sighting of the invasive species, which preys on honeybees and can do serious damage to bee colonies, was confirmed in the Fowey area.
They were spotted in Devon last year.
Bee inspectors from the National Bee Unit were carrying out surveillance and monitoring a 1km to 2km radius around the initial sighting, Defra said.
The hornet is smaller than the native British native hornet, but "poses no greater risk to human health than a bee", it added.
Honey bee killer Asian hornet found in Cornwall
Cornish Stuff
The National Bee Unit has confirmed a sighting of the Asian hornet in the Fowey area.
This Asian hornet is smaller than our native hornet and poses no greater risk to human health than a bee. However, they do pose a risk to honey bees and work is already underway to identify any nests, which includes deploying bee inspectors to visit local beekeepers and setting up monitoring traps.
Fans of the Flying Scotsman prepare for its SW visit
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
It's one month until the legendary Flying Scotsman train comes hurtling down the track into the South West - and steam enthusiasts are already planning how they're going to view the locomotive.
The iconic engine will pass through Tiverton, Exeter, Dawlish, Newton Abbot and Plymouth on 4 October before heading through Cornwall to stop at Penzance and Par.
Marcus Robertson is one of those involved in the Flying Scotsman's Westcountry leg of the tour and thinks the tour will be "amazing"...
The Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and emerged from Doncaster Works on 24 February 1923. Since then, it has travelled approximately 2,500,000 miles.
It is visiting towns and cities across the UK as part of a summer tour.
Water voles to be reintroduced to Devon wetlands
Johnny Rutherford
BBC Spotlight
More than 200 water voles are being released on Tuesday at Seaton Wetlands as part of a major reintroduction programme to boost the population.
Nationally water voles - often nicknamed "Ratty" after the character in The Wind In The Willows - have suffered a decline because of loss of habitat and an increase in non-native American mink.
The Water Vole Project will see a phased release at the wetlands into prime habitat suitable for them to thrive.
Historic WW1 U-boat propeller returning to Germany
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A propeller from a U-boat that was sunk in May 1918 has been returned to Germany from Plymouth after being found in a north Wales storage unit.
It belonged to German submarine UC-75 that was built and launched in 1916 and credited with sinking 58 ships, including two warships.
Seventeen crew members died when UC-75 was rammed and sunk by Royal Navy destroyer HMS Fairy.
The propeller was formally handed over on board FGS Bonn, which is currently based in Plymouth for training, on Friday.
It is one of two propellers found at a Bangor storage unit in September 2017 that were believed to have been illegally recovered from the wreck of UC-75 by a diver.
A man has since received a formal caution from North Wales Police in relation to the find.
The second propeller is to be displayed at the Royal Navy Museum in Portsmouth.
Police Taser man 'making threats to kill'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening people with a broken bottle.
Police were called to Bolsowick Road, Falmouth, on Monday afternoon.
Units searched the area and said they found a man who was "in possession of a broken bottle".
Officers used a Taser to subdue the suspect and he was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment, before returning to police custody, where he remains.
Baboons observed flossing their teeth at Paignton Zoo
Press Association
Baboons at a Devon zoo have been observed flossing their teeth with broom bristles and their own hairs.
Charlotte Morgan, an animal behaviour student at the University of Exeter, spotted the primates cleaning between their teeth at Paignton Zoo.
The behaviour was first noted at the zoo a few years ago, when a female hamadryas baboon was seen using a bristle from an old broom to floss.
Previous studies have suggested that primates floss their teeth for hygienic and social purposes.
Guide dog woman thrown out of restaurant
Workplace mental health support group 'cuts sickness'
Carys Edwards
Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A Devon mother who has struggled with post-natal anxiety has set up a well-being group at her workplace to support colleagues with mental health issues.
Elle Neal's group of 24 colleagues meets monthly in Exeter, and share their stories, helping reduce "sickness" levels and boosting productivity.
Those involved also said they supported all colleagues, not just those who met, so that anyone with mental health issues could have someone to talk to while at work.
It is estimated that mental health issues in the UK workforce cost employers around £35bn a year.
Elle Neal says she is helping where she can...
Truro appoint Robinson as manager
Looe Festival received £165k loan before cancellation
Cornish Stuff
Already more than £250,000 in debt, the Looe Music Festival received £165,000 in a loan from the Arts Impact Fund in June of this year in an attempt to overcome its financial difficulties.
This has not been possible and this year’s festival has had to be cancelled.
Supermarket tunnel is 'top attraction'
Weather: A cloudy start with possible showers
BBC Weather
Cloudy and mostly dry at first on Tuesday, but with a few patches of drizzle in some places.
Through the day, some brighter intervals will develop, though further isolated light showers are possible.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Penzance homes without power
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Sixty-eight homes in the TR19 area of Penzance are currently without power.
Western Power Distribution says the problem should be resolved by 10:30.
Boy and elderly woman injured in A30 crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A young boy sustained a "chest injury" and an elderly woman was left with a "possible broken ankle" in a crash on the A30, police have said.
Officers were called to the A30 eastbound at Temple, Bodmin - by the Colliford Lake junction - at about 16.05 on Monday.
Both the boy and woman were take to hospital for treatment.
The accident closed the road for almost three hours, Devon and Cornwall Police added.
Cloudy start to the day in Topsham and Paignton
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Thanks to our Weather Watchers Alan O and Uncle Fester for sharing these pictures of Topsham and Paignton this morning.
As you can see, there will be a large amount of cloud across the South West on Wednesday.
We'll have a full forecast later.
Power cut in Okehampton and Torrington
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There are currently 60 homes without power in the EX38 and EX20 areas of Okehampton and Torrington, Western Power Distribution has said.
Engineers are working on the problem and hope to have power restored by 10:00.
Devon travel: Heavy traffic on M5 and A39
BBC Radio Devon
New legal aid provider 'in place in Cornwall'
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Concerns have been raised over access to legal aid for vulnerable people in Cornwall facing issues such as eviction or homelessness.
Shelter held a housing legal aid contract for Cornwall but it finished at the end of August and the charity no longer has an office in the county.
It is feared people could slip through the net as a result.
Former Labour Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Lord Falconer criticised the situation about no replacement provider on Twitter, warning about "people being wrongly evicted, not getting the right benefits and their rights ignored".
Russell James, a South West-based housing law barrister, said the whole system needed looking at...
The Ministry of Justice said there was a new provider in place and at no point has Cornwall been without legal aid advice for people with housing issues, but it was yet to be announced.
Developer wants to build homes instead of holiday villas
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A developer's request to lift a condition on plans to build holiday villas so they can be used as permanent homes has been deferred.
Cornwall Council's central sub-area planning committee decided to put off the decision on the application so that it can wait for the Newquay Neighbourhood Development Plan, which is still being agreed.
Planning permission for seven holiday villas was granted on the site of the former Paradise Cove Hotel in Alexandra Road, Newquay, more than a decade ago.
The former Restormel Borough Council, planning authority at the time, approved plans to build the holiday villas in 2007 with a condition that they only be used as holiday homes.
An extension for the planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council earlier this year before an application was made to lift the holiday accommodation condition.
The committee heard that the proposed development was made up of seven self-contained units which have all the facilities needed to be used as homes.
Campaigners use local expertise to try to keep beds open
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
In the last few years, there have been a number of demonstrations around the region by people trying to save cottage hospital beds from being closed, but in most cases it has not made much difference.
In Dartmouth, campaigners have been drawing on local expertise to come up with their own plan to try to bring some beds back.
They are meeting with senior NHS managers and Devon County Council to see if between them they come up with a solution.
Linda Goss is from the Dartmouth Area Healthcare Action group...
NHS England has previously said it wanted to concentrate on giving patients better care in the community to compensate for the hospital cuts.
Cornwall travel: Accident in Callington
BBC Radio Cornwall