BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The four-month-old puppy is a defusing dog who will offer support to crews who have been involved in traumatic incidents.
Digby's handler, Matt Goodman, says it is important firefighters get help...
Inquiry into benefit payments to people at 'unsafe' hotel
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
An internal inquiry is being launched after claims Cornwall Council continued to pay thousands of pounds of housing benefit for people at a Penzance hotel, despite warnings from its own fire service that the building posed a danger to life.
A prohibition order was issued at the Cliff Hotel in January 2017.
But it was kept open and it is alleged vulnerable people lived in rooms paid for with housing benefit until last month.
It is now closed and the authority says it is looking at what lessons can be learned.
Independent councillor for Penzance East, Tim Dwelly, says it is lucky no-one was hurt at the hotel...
Cornwall Council says local authorities are required to pay housing benefit to claimants who are liable for rent, and if the liability is legal and proven, the status of the property itself is not a factor.
High tide times for the region
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside,
here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dog to provide mental health support to firefighters
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The fire and rescue service in Devon and Somerset has a new recruit but he will not be going out to 999 calls.
Digby is coming to the aid of the mental health of firefighters.
The four-month-old puppy is a defusing dog who will offer support to crews who have been involved in traumatic incidents.
Digby's handler, Matt Goodman, says it is important firefighters get help...
Inquiry into benefit payments to people at 'unsafe' hotel
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
An internal inquiry is being launched after claims Cornwall Council continued to pay thousands of pounds of housing benefit for people at a Penzance hotel, despite warnings from its own fire service that the building posed a danger to life.
A prohibition order was issued at the Cliff Hotel in January 2017.
But it was kept open and it is alleged vulnerable people lived in rooms paid for with housing benefit until last month.
It is now closed and the authority says it is looking at what lessons can be learned.
Independent councillor for Penzance East, Tim Dwelly, says it is lucky no-one was hurt at the hotel...
Cornwall Council says local authorities are required to pay housing benefit to claimants who are liable for rent, and if the liability is legal and proven, the status of the property itself is not a factor.
High tide times for the region
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Cornish village remembers sinking of merchant ship in WW1
Eleanor Parkinson
BBC Spotlight
Port Isaac is remembering the crew of a merchant vessel that sank 100 years ago by a German U-boat off the north Cornwall coast.
SS Milly, a 3000-tonne armed ship, was torpedoed by the German vessel UB-87 south west of Tintagel Head with the loss of two lives, although 31 men managed to escape.
Accounts from survivors say the vessel went beneath the waves in just five minutes after being hit.
Damian Bolton from the RNLI says those who drowned had no chance.
"By the time you'd worked out what the noise was, your feet are wet and then you're gone," he said.
"So those guys would have been generally housed within a wheelhouse or a bunk or some contained room and they wouldn't have had a chance to survive."
Vehicle crashes into shop front causing 'major damage'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A shop in Bude has been badly damaged after being hit by a vehicle, firefighers say.
Police and fire crews were called to the crash on Belle Vue just before 21:00 on Thursday.
A structural engineer assessed what the emergency services described as "major damage" to the property.
No-one was injured.
Derelict building 'deliberately set on fire'
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A derelict building was deliberately set on fire in St Austell on Thursday evening, said Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
The town's community fire service said it received multiple calls about the blaze in Holmbush, with smoke seen coming from the property.
Crews wearing breathing gear put the fire out, which had spread from the first floor into the roof space.
Fire officers say they suspect the blaze was arson.
Weather: Some showers and sunny spells
BBC Weather
It'll be largely cloudy and mostly dry at first, although a few isolated showers may break.
Later, the cloud will break up and sunny spells will develop more widely by the end of the afternoon.
Light or moderate west or northwesterly winds, with maximum temperatures between 14 and 18C (57 and 64F)
Torpoint ferry out of action
Ferry users are being warned of a reduced service across the Tamar, with one of the Torpoint ferries out of action due to a mechanical fault.