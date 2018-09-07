BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 7 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Dog to provide mental health support to firefighters

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

Digby
BBC

The fire and rescue service in Devon and Somerset has a new recruit but he will not be going out to 999 calls.

Digby is coming to the aid of the mental health of firefighters.

The four-month-old puppy is a defusing dog who will offer support to crews who have been involved in traumatic incidents.

Digby's handler, Matt Goodman, says it is important firefighters get help...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Inquiry into benefit payments to people at 'unsafe' hotel

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

An internal inquiry is being launched after claims Cornwall Council continued to pay thousands of pounds of housing benefit for people at a Penzance hotel, despite warnings from its own fire service that the building posed a danger to life.

A prohibition order was issued at the Cliff Hotel in January 2017.

The old Cliff Hotel
BBC

But it was kept open and it is alleged vulnerable people lived in rooms paid for with housing benefit until last month.

It is now closed and the authority says it is looking at what lessons can be learned.

Independent councillor for Penzance East, Tim Dwelly, says it is lucky no-one was hurt at the hotel...

Cornwall Council says local authorities are required to pay housing benefit to claimants who are liable for rent, and if the liability is legal and proven, the status of the property itself is not a factor.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High tide times for the region

David Braine

Weather Forecaster

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

high tides map
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornish village remembers sinking of merchant ship in WW1

Eleanor Parkinson

BBC Spotlight

Port Isaac is remembering the crew of a merchant vessel that sank 100 years ago by a German U-boat off the north Cornwall coast.

SS Milly, a 3000-tonne armed ship, was torpedoed by the German vessel UB-87 south west of Tintagel Head with the loss of two lives, although 31 men managed to escape.

Accounts from survivors say the vessel went beneath the waves in just five minutes after being hit.

SS Milly
BBC

Damian Bolton from the RNLI says those who drowned had no chance.

"By the time you'd worked out what the noise was, your feet are wet and then you're gone," he said.

"So those guys would have been generally housed within a wheelhouse or a bunk or some contained room and they wouldn't have had a chance to survive."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vehicle crashes into shop front causing 'major damage'

BBC Radio Cornwall

A shop in Bude has been badly damaged after being hit by a vehicle, firefighers say.

Police and fire crews were called to the crash on Belle Vue just before 21:00 on Thursday.

A structural engineer assessed what the emergency services described as "major damage" to the property.

No-one was injured.

high street
Google
Belle Vue, Bude

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Derelict building 'deliberately set on fire'

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

Home set on fire in Holmbush
St Austell Community Fire Station

A derelict building was deliberately set on fire in St Austell on Thursday evening, said Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

The town's community fire service said it received multiple calls about the blaze in Holmbush, with smoke seen coming from the property.

Fire damage at property
St Austell Community Fire Station

Crews wearing breathing gear put the fire out, which had spread from the first floor into the roof space.

Fire officers say they suspect the blaze was arson.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Some showers and sunny spells

BBC Weather

It'll be largely cloudy and mostly dry at first, although a few isolated showers may break.

Later, the cloud will break up and sunny spells will develop more widely by the end of the afternoon.

Weather
BBC

Light or moderate west or northwesterly winds, with maximum temperatures between 14 and 18C (57 and 64F)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Torpoint ferry out of action

Ferry users are being warned of a reduced service across the Tamar, with one of the Torpoint ferries out of action due to a mechanical fault.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top