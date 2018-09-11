BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A lorry crashed into a building in Axminster leading to fears it had ruptured a gas pipe.
Emergency services spent much of Monday night at the scene in Silver Street. The crash happened just after 18:05 and caused "significant damage" to the two-storey building, "resulting in partial building collapse".
No-one in the house was injured. The lorry's driver was examined by an ambulance crew.
Fire crews from east Devon and Somerset, including hazardous materials and environmental protection specialists team were on scene for more than four hours.
A further sighting of the honey bee-killing Asian hornet has been confirmed in Liskeard in Cornwall.
The insect, which is smaller than the native hornet and poses no greater risk to human health than a bee but does pose a risk to honey bees, has also been spotted in Hull, Yorkshire.
Work was under way to identify any nests, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said, while bee inspectors from APHA National Bee Unit are monitoring a 1km to 2km radius around any sightings.
In Modbury, the A379 is partially blocked due to a crash at Church Lane. Expect delays
In Exeter, Honiton Road is closed inbound from the Moor Lane roundabout to Guardian Road due to electricity work
On the A361, between Tiverton and the M5, there are roadworks and a reduced speed limit. Delays are likely
Pupils who don't go to school cost council £6m
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council is spending £6.2m a year on education for children which do not go to school.
The council commissioned a review of its Alternative Education Provision (AEP) - which is for children who do not attend school for reasons including exclusion, behaviour issues, school refusal or short or long-term illness.
There are currently 436 children under AEP in Cornwall which represents 0.59% of the entire school population in the Duchy.
This is higher than Devon where there are 363 children in AEP or 0.37% of the population.
The council uses six units across Cornwall. At a meeting councillors heard each pupil who goes to the units costs £22,000 a year, including travel costs.
Arson suspected over fire near supermarket
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A fire in a hedge outside a Cornish supermarket was started deliberately, fire crews have said.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) received multiple calls from members of the public reporting trees on fire outside Lidl, in Penryn.
At the scene they found an area of hedge, measuring about 16ft (5m), on fire.
