BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A popular Cornish beach will be covered in rubbish later as part of a campaign to make the Duchy litter-free.

At 10:00 Cornwall Council will be covering Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth with refuse - before sweeping it up and removing it - to highlight the problem.

The local authority said it spends more than £5m a year tidying streets and beaches with an army of up to 200 workers covering 40,000 miles annually – almost twice the distance around the world.

Despite this effort and the threat of a £150 fine for littering, nearly 60% of people in Cornwall say they are not happy about how clean their streets are.

The Litterless Cornwall campaign will encourage people to take a pledge online to "leave only footprints".