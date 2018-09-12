BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A cooler day ahead with cloud and patchy light rain. It will clear south through this morning though, leaving it dry with spells of sunshine developing. Maximum temperature: 17C ( 63F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Cooler day with spells of sunshine
BBC Weather
A cooler day ahead with cloud and patchy light rain.
It will clear south through this morning though, leaving it dry with spells of sunshine developing.
Maximum temperature: 17C ( 63F).
Falmouth beach to be covered in rubbish
BBC Radio Cornwall
A popular Cornish beach will be covered in rubbish later as part of a campaign to make the Duchy litter-free.
At 10:00 Cornwall Council will be covering Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth with refuse - before sweeping it up and removing it - to highlight the problem.
The local authority said it spends more than £5m a year tidying streets and beaches with an army of up to 200 workers covering 40,000 miles annually – almost twice the distance around the world.
Despite this effort and the threat of a £150 fine for littering, nearly 60% of people in Cornwall say they are not happy about how clean their streets are.
The Litterless Cornwall campaign will encourage people to take a pledge online to "leave only footprints".
Devon travel: A35 blocked due to overturned car
BBC Radio Devon
Between Honiton and Axminster, the A35 is blocked in both directions due to an overturned car. Traffic is queueing.
Woman dies in A38 crash
A woman has died in a crash between a car and a HGV lorry on the A38 in Plymouth.
The 54-year-old driver of a silver Audi A4 was travelling eastbound at the Leigham/Estover interchange at about 18:35 on Tuesday.
She was given first aid but died at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said her next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by a family liaison officer.
The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.