BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fish that "could have fed a whole town" has been caught off Devon but will not be tasted by anyone.

Fishermen accidentally caught the 9ft (2.7m) bluefin tuna while looking for sprats and it drowned in the net, according to Brixham fish trader Joshua Perkes.

Mr Perkes said the fish, which weighed between 300kg to 350kg (661lbs to 771lbs) and was caught off the south Devon town on Wednesday, was worth between £5,000 and £8,000.

Bluefin tuna is a prohibited species for UK-registered fishing vessels and if caught as bycatch must be returned to the sea alive if possible.

If dead, the catch must be reported to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and must not be sold or given away unless it is for scientific research following approval from the MMO.

Mr Perkes said scientists from the University of Exeter would now take the tuna away for tests to establish its age...