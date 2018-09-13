BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 13 September

Meet the kid who has cycled 900 miles

Meet the youngest person to cycle the length of the country!
Rhoda is just four years old and has cycled 900 miles from Land's End to John o' Groats.

Devon travel: Outland Road partially blocked

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth the A386 Outland Road is partially blocked between Milehouse and Segrave Road due to an accident.
  • At Exbourne on the A3072 Hole Hill near High Street we've got reports of horses on the road. Approach with care.

The Antiques Roadshow visits Buckfast Abbey

BBC Radio Devon

Antiques Roadshow filming at Buckland Abbey
BBC

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow is in Devon and is looking for your cherished objects.

Fiona Bruce and the team of experts are filming at Buckfast Abbey from 9.30 until 17:00.

The venue is celebrating 1,000 years of worship this year, with the Antiques Roadshow being on our screens for over 40 years.

Waste of 9ft tuna caught off Devon is 'madness'

Tuna
BBC

A fish that "could have fed a whole town" has been caught off Devon but will not be tasted by anyone.

Fishermen accidentally caught the 9ft (2.7m) bluefin tuna while looking for sprats and it drowned in the net, according to Brixham fish trader Joshua Perkes.

Mr Perkes said the fish, which weighed between 300kg to 350kg (661lbs to 771lbs) and was caught off the south Devon town on Wednesday, was worth between £5,000 and £8,000.

Big tuna
BBC

Bluefin tuna is a prohibited species for UK-registered fishing vessels and if caught as bycatch must be returned to the sea alive if possible.

If dead, the catch must be reported to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and must not be sold or given away unless it is for scientific research following approval from the MMO.

Mr Perkes said scientists from the University of Exeter would now take the tuna away for tests to establish its age...

Weather: Sunny spells with a build up of cloud

BBC Weather

A bright start with spells of sunshine and although cloud will build at times it should remain generally dry.

Light or moderate northwesterly winds will gradually turn to the west during the day.

Maximum temperature: 18C.

Geographical weather map
BBC

Prince Harry to meet Devon's Royal Marine recruits

Prince Harry
Getty Images

Prince Harry will be flown in to meet Devon-based Royal Marine recruits for the first time in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

He took over the prestigious role from the Duke of Edinburgh and will be flown to the Royal Marines' Commando Training Centre in Devon to learn how they become marines.

He will arrive at the centre in Lympstone near Exeter later in a Royal Navy Wildcat, a maritime attack helicopter from the Commando Helicopter Force, which provides crucial aerial support to the Royal Marines.

Harry became Captain General of the Royal Marines in December, succeeding his grandfather Philip who was in the role for 64 years.

