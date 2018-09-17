BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Devon and Cornwall from 18:00 until 08:00 on Tuesday, the Met Office has said. Winds will be gusty due to Storm Helene approaching the South West. The Met Office added winds are likely to reach 55mph to 65mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70mph to 80mph in exposed places.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yellow weather warning issued for Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Devon and Cornwall from 18:00 until 08:00 on Tuesday, the Met Office has said.
Winds will be gusty due to Storm Helene approaching the South West.
The Met Office added winds are likely to reach 55mph to 65mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70mph to 80mph in exposed places.
Red lines and signs mark anti-social behaviour free zones
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Police are trying to keep the peace between locals and students in Exeter as a new university year begins.
A new initiative has been introduced which will see temporary red lines marking anti-social behaviour free zones across the city centre.
It's hoped the red boundary will be a visual reminder of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) where certain conditions have to be met, police said.
Signs will also highlight where alcohol can't be drunk outside and encourage students to be considerate to people living in the area.
The boundary lines will be displayed until 23 September - to coincide with the university's Fresher's Week when thousands of students join the community.
In previous years there have been disputes between residents and students.
Ben Turner is a Police Community Support Officer...
Devon travel: Accident on A379 near Modbury
BBC Radio Devon
Near Modbury, on the A379 at Harraton Cross, there are reports of an accident. Approach the area with care.
Devon travel: Traffic slow and busy on A38 and A361
BBC Radio Devon
Girl, 15, missing from Okehampton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Okehampton, police have said.
Jodie Booker was last seen in the town on Friday.
She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black Lacoste jacket, red jumper, black skinny jeans and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Weather: A drizzly start but sunny spells later
BBC Weather
It will be rather cloudy at first with a few spots of drizzle.
It is due to brighten up through the morning with some sunny spells later.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Man 'sexually assaulted' in Plymouth
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A man was struck unconscious and sexually assaulted in Plymouth, police have said.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked between 18:00 and 20:00 on 11 September.
The man was attacked by two men on the junction of Regent Street and Lipson Road, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area during or following the attack.