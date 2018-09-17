BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Police are trying to keep the peace between locals and students in Exeter as a new university year begins.

A new initiative has been introduced which will see temporary red lines marking anti-social behaviour free zones across the city centre.

It's hoped the red boundary will be a visual reminder of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) where certain conditions have to be met, police said.

Signs will also highlight where alcohol can't be drunk outside and encourage students to be considerate to people living in the area.

The boundary lines will be displayed until 23 September - to coincide with the university's Fresher's Week when thousands of students join the community.

In previous years there have been disputes between residents and students.

