BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 17 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Yellow weather warning issued for Devon and Cornwall

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There's a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Devon and Cornwall from 18:00 until 08:00 on Tuesday, the Met Office has said.

Winds will be gusty due to Storm Helene approaching the South West.

The Met Office added winds are likely to reach 55mph to 65mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70mph to 80mph in exposed places.

weather warning map
MET OFFICE
weather warning details
MET OFFICE

Red lines and signs mark anti-social behaviour free zones

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

red lines on pavement
BBC

Police are trying to keep the peace between locals and students in Exeter as a new university year begins.

A new initiative has been introduced which will see temporary red lines marking anti-social behaviour free zones across the city centre.

It's hoped the red boundary will be a visual reminder of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) where certain conditions have to be met, police said.

Signs will also highlight where alcohol can't be drunk outside and encourage students to be considerate to people living in the area.

The boundary lines will be displayed until 23 September - to coincide with the university's Fresher's Week when thousands of students join the community.

In previous years there have been disputes between residents and students.

Ben Turner is a Police Community Support Officer...

Devon travel: Accident on A379 near Modbury

BBC Radio Devon

Near Modbury, on the A379 at Harraton Cross, there are reports of an accident. Approach the area with care.

Devon travel: Traffic slow and busy on A38 and A361

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A38 at Haldon Hill heading towards Exeter, there's busy traffic.
  • On the A361 between Tiverton and the M5, there's slow traffic due to roadworks.

Girl, 15, missing from Okehampton

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Okehampton, police have said.

Jodie Booker was last seen in the town on Friday.

She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Lacoste jacket, red jumper, black skinny jeans and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

Jodie Booker
DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE

Weather: A drizzly start but sunny spells later

BBC Weather

It will be rather cloudy at first with a few spots of drizzle.

It is due to brighten up through the morning with some sunny spells later.

Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

weather map
BBC

Man 'sexually assaulted' in Plymouth

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

A man was struck unconscious and sexually assaulted in Plymouth, police have said.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked between 18:00 and 20:00 on 11 September.

Google street view of the street
Google

The man was attacked by two men on the junction of Regent Street and Lipson Road, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area during or following the attack.

