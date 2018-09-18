BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It'll be a blustery day and a cloudy start with a few pockets of light rain at first, but it'll become brighter and mainly dry with some sunny periods developing for a time.

However, a few showers will develop to the north this afternoon and then more generally in the west as cloud increases again later.

Fresh to strong southwesterly winds will gust to gale or severe gale force in exposed areas before easing a little.

Cornwall:

BBC

Devon: