BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 20 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Campaign urges companies to hire people with disabilities

    BBC Radio Devon

    People with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs are getting help finding work in Devon.

    The county council has teamed up with Jobcentre Plus to run the Ready When You Are campaign.

    It aims to highlight the advantages of employing people with disabilities and the support, including financial help, that are available to businesses.

    Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Karen Palin from Jobcentre Plus, Ashley Pritchard and Jane Pritchard
    Copyright: Devon County Council
    Image caption: Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Karen Palin from Jobcentre Plus, Ashley Pritchard and Jane Pritchard

    Ashley Pritchard, 22, is a kitchen porter at The Pig - at Combe, a hotel and restaurant near Honiton.

    He has worked there since it opened two years ago.

    Quote Message: It means we think differently, our brains are wired differently. We still do things, we just do them in a different way. We do it the way we like, but we might need help sometimes." from Ashley Pritchard
    Ashley Pritchard

  2. Cornwall travel: Ferries cancelled due to poor conditions

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    The St Mawes, Place & Trelissick ferries are all cancelled due to the windy weather and poor sea conditions.

  3. Major coast search for injured person with no phone signal

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Rescue
    Copyright: NEWQUAY COASTGUARD

    A major search was launched overnight after emergency services received a call from a person who fell and banged their head close to the coast, and then lost phone signal.

    The search started in "poor weather conditions" at about 22:00 in the Porthtowan area of Cornwall.

    Newquay Coastguard was called to help the Portreath Cliff Rescue Team as well as police and the ambulance service.

    Police officers, two helicopters and three coastguard teams carried out a search for the person who was found on a cliff path just before 00:00, coastguards said.

    They added the casualty was treated for "minor injuries" and hypothermia and the multi-agency effort "saved a life".

    Rescue
    Copyright: NEWQUAY COASTGUARD

  4. Warm-up event will test Looe Saves The Day equipment

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A replacement music festival put together by volunteers in Looe after the regular, annual event folded opens to locals later.

    Looe Saves The Day has been organised in the two-and-a half weeks since the sudden cancellation of the Looe Music Festival.

    Looe Music Festival 2017
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Looe Music Festival 2017

    The main event gets under way on Friday with acts performing in 29 venues around the town.

    But there is a warm-up event for local people on Thursday to test the equipment.

    The festival is free but entrance to the main arena, which holds 3,000, is on a first come, first served basis.

  5. Triple amputee: My life has been the opposite of terrible

    Chloe Axford

    BBC Spotlight

    Mark Ormrod
    Copyright: BBC

    Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been awarded an honorary degree by Plymouth Marjon University in recognition of his inspirational achievements.

    The 35-year-old was seriously injured in Afghanistan and became the first triple amputee to survive the conflict.

    He collected his Master of Sports Science honorary degree in a ceremony on the Plymouth campus.

    The university says he has overcome tremendous challenges to work as an inspirational speaker, award-winning writer and peak performance coach.

    He says his life has been anything but boring...

    Video content

    Video caption: Triple amputee: My life has been the opposite of terrible

  6. South West weather: Cloud and rain

    BBC Weather

    It'll be a generally cloudy day with occasional outbreaks of light rain or drizzle and some hill fog over the moors.

    The rain will be heavier at times towards the north first thing and also late afternoon in the west as a band of heavier rain moves in.

    It will be windy and it'll become very windy later as fresh to strong southwesterly winds increase to gale or severe gale force at times.

    Devon

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top