BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It aims to highlight the advantages of employing people with disabilities and the support, including financial help, that are available to businesses.
Ashley Pritchard, 22, is a kitchen porter at The Pig - at Combe, a hotel and restaurant near Honiton.
He has worked there since it opened two years ago.
Quote Message: It means we think differently, our brains are wired differently. We still do things, we just do them in a different way. We do it the way we like, but we might need help sometimes." from Ashley Pritchard
It means we think differently, our brains are wired differently. We still do things, we just do them in a different way. We do it the way we like, but we might need help sometimes."
Cornwall travel: Ferries cancelled due to poor conditions
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Campaign urges companies to hire people with disabilities
BBC Radio Devon
People with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs are getting help finding work in Devon.
The county council has teamed up with Jobcentre Plus to run the Ready When You Are campaign.
It aims to highlight the advantages of employing people with disabilities and the support, including financial help, that are available to businesses.
Ashley Pritchard, 22, is a kitchen porter at The Pig - at Combe, a hotel and restaurant near Honiton.
He has worked there since it opened two years ago.
Cornwall travel: Ferries cancelled due to poor conditions
BBC Radio Cornwall
The St Mawes, Place & Trelissick ferries are all cancelled due to the windy weather and poor sea conditions.
Major coast search for injured person with no phone signal
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A major search was launched overnight after emergency services received a call from a person who fell and banged their head close to the coast, and then lost phone signal.
The search started in "poor weather conditions" at about 22:00 in the Porthtowan area of Cornwall.
Newquay Coastguard was called to help the Portreath Cliff Rescue Team as well as police and the ambulance service.
Police officers, two helicopters and three coastguard teams carried out a search for the person who was found on a cliff path just before 00:00, coastguards said.
They added the casualty was treated for "minor injuries" and hypothermia and the multi-agency effort "saved a life".
Warm-up event will test Looe Saves The Day equipment
BBC Radio Cornwall
A replacement music festival put together by volunteers in Looe after the regular, annual event folded opens to locals later.
Looe Saves The Day has been organised in the two-and-a half weeks since the sudden cancellation of the Looe Music Festival.
The main event gets under way on Friday with acts performing in 29 venues around the town.
But there is a warm-up event for local people on Thursday to test the equipment.
The festival is free but entrance to the main arena, which holds 3,000, is on a first come, first served basis.
Triple amputee: My life has been the opposite of terrible
Chloe Axford
BBC Spotlight
Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been awarded an honorary degree by Plymouth Marjon University in recognition of his inspirational achievements.
The 35-year-old was seriously injured in Afghanistan and became the first triple amputee to survive the conflict.
He collected his Master of Sports Science honorary degree in a ceremony on the Plymouth campus.
The university says he has overcome tremendous challenges to work as an inspirational speaker, award-winning writer and peak performance coach.
He says his life has been anything but boring...
South West weather: Cloud and rain
BBC Weather
It'll be a generally cloudy day with occasional outbreaks of light rain or drizzle and some hill fog over the moors.
The rain will be heavier at times towards the north first thing and also late afternoon in the west as a band of heavier rain moves in.
It will be windy and it'll become very windy later as fresh to strong southwesterly winds increase to gale or severe gale force at times.
Devon
Cornwall