BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs are getting help finding work in Devon.

The county council has teamed up with Jobcentre Plus to run the Ready When You Are campaign .

It aims to highlight the advantages of employing people with disabilities and the support, including financial help, that are available to businesses.

Devon County Council Copyright: Devon County Council Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Karen Palin from Jobcentre Plus, Ashley Pritchard and Jane Pritchard Image caption: Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Karen Palin from Jobcentre Plus, Ashley Pritchard and Jane Pritchard

Ashley Pritchard, 22, is a kitchen porter at The Pig - at Combe, a hotel and restaurant near Honiton.

He has worked there since it opened two years ago.