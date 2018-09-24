BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Train services between Barnstaple and Exeter St Davids may be delayed "by up to 20 minutes" due to a points failure at Eggesford. Great Western Railway (GWR) said trains were running at a reduced speed and disruption was expected until about 10:00.
Train disruption between Barnstaple and Exeter
Trains cancelled between Liskeard and Looe
The train line between Liskeard and Looe is closed due to a broken-down train, Great Western Railway (GWR) has said.
As a result, all services have been cancelled with disruption expected until about 10:15.
A replacement road transport has been requested but GWR said only a "very limited" amount had been resourced.
Anger after larger cars are ticketed in small spaces
There is anger in Devon over fines being issued to the owners of bigger vehicles that overhang the lines of parking spaces in council car parks.
There are calls for North Devon Council to review its policy as more people drive larger cars and 4x4s which do not fit in a standard parking bay.
The authority said it was planning to provide more special large spaces and that fixed penalty notices were only issued if vehicles were causing an obstruction to others using the car park.
Cllr Joe Tucker, from the council, said parking officers should be using their discretion if people were over lines by "a few inches"...
Torquay power cut affects more than 700 properties
There are currently 755 properties without power in the TQ1 area of Torquay, Western Power Distribution has said.
Engineers are working on the problem and say power should be restored by 08:30.
New policy to tackle Torbay's street homelessness
Torbay Council says it hopes to start implementing a radical new policy to tackle street homelessness early next year.
Housing First would work to try to remove as many barriers as possible to people securing stable homes, the authority said.
The approach has been backed by several charities, has been piloted in cities such as Liverpool, where it saved money in the long-run, it has been reported.
Caroline Taylor, deputy chief executive of Torbay Council, said homeless people would be found homes and support...
Find out more on BBC South West's Inside Out, 19:30 on BBC One, and on the iPlayer afterwards.
Weather: Chilly at first with any mist or fog clearing
A chilly start and it will stay cool throughout Monday.
However, it will be dry and settled with some decent amounts of sunshine.
Winds will be light.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).