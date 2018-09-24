BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There is anger in Devon over fines being issued to the owners of bigger vehicles that overhang the lines of parking spaces in council car parks.

There are calls for North Devon Council to review its policy as more people drive larger cars and 4x4s which do not fit in a standard parking bay.

The authority said it was planning to provide more special large spaces and that fixed penalty notices were only issued if vehicles were causing an obstruction to others using the car park.

Cllr Joe Tucker, from the council, said parking officers should be using their discretion if people were over lines by "a few inches"...