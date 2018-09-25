BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 25 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  3. Boy, 17, has broken leg and arm after motorcycle crash

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 17-year-old boy has a broken leg and arm after a crash in Plymouth, police have said.

    It happened on Monday at about 16:30 on Deer Park Road in Efford between a Yamaha motorcycle and Honda Civic.

    It was originally thought the rider's injuries were "potentially life-changing", police said.

    Road closures were in place for three hours.

  5. Devon travel: Plymouth road partially blocked by crash

    BBC Radio Devon

    • In Plymouth, St Levan Road is partially blocked between Keyham Road and Alexandra Terrace due to a crash
    • On the Tamar ferry between Plymouth and Torpoint, there's a 30-minute delay at Torpoint
    • On the A38, Haldon Hill, heading towards Exeter, one lane is blocked due to a broken-down vehicle. Traffic is slow-moving
    • On the A39 between Bideford and Barnstaple, there's heavy traffic in both directions
    • On the A376 heading towards Clyst St Mary there's very heavy traffic

  6. Work begins to move Truro drummer sculpture to new home

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The bronze sculpture of a drummer that dominates Truro's Lemon Quay is currently being moved to a new home.

    The 15ft (4.5m) figure, which contains Cornish tin and copper, was officially unveiled by Queen drummer Roger Taylor outside the Hall for Cornwall back in 2011.

    However, it will reside at the Eden Project for the next two years while a multimillion-pound refurbishment of the Truro venue takes place.

    Cornwall Council says it's "doing what's best" to keep the sculpture "safe" while the works take place.

    drummer scultpure
    Copyright: CORNWALL COUNCIL

  7. Police investigate Princetown disorder

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Police say detectives are investigating an incident of disorder on Dartmoor over the weekend.

    Tavistock CID said its officers were "investigating the circumstances of a disorder" in Burrator Avenue in Princetown in the early hours Sunday.

    They have appealed for information or witnesses to call on the 101 number.

  8. Obesity 'could be biggest preventable cause of cancer'

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Obesity
    Copyright: BBC

    Being severely overweight could overtake smoking as the biggest preventable cause of cancer in women, Cancer Research UK has said.

    A campaign to educate people about the link between obesity and cancer is being launched across the South West.

    Currently, 12% of cancers in women are linked to smoking, and 7% to being overweight and obese.

    Fiona Osgun, from the charity, says only one-in-seven people are aware that obesity is linked to cancer.

    Quote Message: What we’ve actually shown is that within the next 25 years there could be more cancers down to obesity rather than smoking in women which is obviously a very startling figure that we feel we had a duty to share.” from Fiona Osgun Cancer Research UK
    Fiona OsgunCancer Research UK

  9. Devon travel: Accident on A38 at Haldon Hill

    BBC Radio Devon

    • On the A38 at Haldon Hill, heading towards Exeter, there are reports one lane is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is slow-moving.
    • On the A38, around Dean Prior Plymouth-bound, there are reports one lane is blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.

  10. Bat colony on verge of collapse in Devon

    BBC Radio Devon

    Greater Horseshoe Bat
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Devon's bat population is facing losing one of its main roosting spots.

    The county is a stronghold for greater horseshoe bats but their main maternity roost in Southleigh is falling apart.

    Devon Wildlife Trust is raising money to build them a new roost nearby.

    The charity says it is important to safeguard their future because they are a good indicator of how healthy the environment is.

  11. High tide times for the region

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC

    We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

  12. Weather: Chilly at first but sunny spells later

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    After a cold start, any patches of fog will clear to leave this morning dry with sunny spells.

    This afternoon will stay dry with sunshine turning hazy at times.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top