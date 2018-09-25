BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fiona Osgun, from the charity, says only one-in-seven people are aware that obesity is linked to cancer.
What we’ve actually shown is that within the next 25 years there could be more cancers down to obesity rather than smoking in women which is obviously a very startling figure that we feel we had a duty to share.”
Student 'nearly died after drink spiked'
Mimi Walter, 19, is sharing photos of herself afterwards as a warning to others.Read more
'Little hero' calls for help after house fire in Truro
A teenager has been called a "little hero" after she called 999 after spotting a fire in a neighbouring house.
Boy, 17, has broken leg and arm after motorcycle crash
A 17-year-old boy has a broken leg and arm after a crash in Plymouth, police have said.
It happened on Monday at about 16:30 on Deer Park Road in Efford between a Yamaha motorcycle and Honda Civic.
It was originally thought the rider's injuries were "potentially life-changing", police said.
Road closures were in place for three hours.
Your pictures: Gorgeous and glorious starts in Cornwall
Devon travel: Plymouth road partially blocked by crash
Work begins to move Truro drummer sculpture to new home
The bronze sculpture of a drummer that dominates Truro's Lemon Quay is currently being moved to a new home.
The 15ft (4.5m) figure, which contains Cornish tin and copper, was officially unveiled by Queen drummer Roger Taylor outside the Hall for Cornwall back in 2011.
However, it will reside at the Eden Project for the next two years while a multimillion-pound refurbishment of the Truro venue takes place.
Cornwall Council says it's "doing what's best" to keep the sculpture "safe" while the works take place.
Police investigate Princetown disorder
Police say detectives are investigating an incident of disorder on Dartmoor over the weekend.
Tavistock CID said its officers were "investigating the circumstances of a disorder" in Burrator Avenue in Princetown in the early hours Sunday.
They have appealed for information or witnesses to call on the 101 number.
Obesity 'could be biggest preventable cause of cancer'
Being severely overweight could overtake smoking as the biggest preventable cause of cancer in women, Cancer Research UK has said.
A campaign to educate people about the link between obesity and cancer is being launched across the South West.
Currently, 12% of cancers in women are linked to smoking, and 7% to being overweight and obese.
Fiona Osgun, from the charity, says only one-in-seven people are aware that obesity is linked to cancer.
Devon travel: Accident on A38 at Haldon Hill
Bat colony on verge of collapse in Devon
Devon's bat population is facing losing one of its main roosting spots.
The county is a stronghold for greater horseshoe bats but their main maternity roost in Southleigh is falling apart.
Devon Wildlife Trust is raising money to build them a new roost nearby.
The charity says it is important to safeguard their future because they are a good indicator of how healthy the environment is.
High tide times for the region
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather: Chilly at first but sunny spells later
After a cold start, any patches of fog will clear to leave this morning dry with sunny spells.
This afternoon will stay dry with sunshine turning hazy at times.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).