BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An 18-year-old man was punched in the face during an attack in Plymouth, police have said.

The teenager was assaulted by a group of people on the edge of Millbay Park between 20:00 and 20:20 on Monday.

Two women aged 22 and 23, and 22-year-old man have been arrested.

Police said the victim was approached by the group and one of them asked to use his phone.

All three suspects remain in custody.