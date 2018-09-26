BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An 18-year-old man was\npunched in the face during an attack in Plymouth, police have said. The teenager was assaulted\nby a group of people on the edge of Millbay Park between 20:00 and 20:20 on Monday. Two women aged 22 and 23, and 22-year-old man have been arrested. Police said the victim was approached by the group and one of them asked to use his phone. All three suspects remain\nin custody.
Teenager punched in the face
Ex-Paralympic champion swimmer Fox retires
Britain's London 2012 Paralympic champion Jonathan Fox retires from swimming to "focus on his health".Read more
Zoo reassures public about fate of escaped mountain goat
Paignton Zoo has reassured the public that the escaped Caucasian tur mountain goat will not meet the same end as an antelope which was shot dead after being recaptured.
High tide times for the region
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Dozens of firefighters tackle thatch roof blaze
Firefighters from eight fire engines tackled a large thatch roof blaze in the South Hams overnight.
Fire crews from across Devon were sent to the blaze in Ford, north of Holbeton, shortly after 20:30.
Crews used compressed air foam to tackle the flames.
Four relief crews were sent around midnight. No-one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
Weather: Dry and largely sunny
Any patches of mist or fog will clear to leave a dry and largely sunny day.
The afternoon will be dry with further sunshine and it will feel a little warmer than Tuesday.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).