BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 2 October

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. 'Travel-until-money-runs-out' suicide pact man jailed for manslaughter
  2. Car driver dies after vehicle comes off road
  3. Pony passports 'threaten Dartmoor Drift'
  4. Retail park plans for police HQ land deferred
  5. Updates on Tuesday 2 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  4. Weather: Cloudy evening, staying dry

    BBC Weather

    Some cloud will continue to linger on across Devon and Cornwall tonight.

    However, some breaks in the cloud will allow for some clearer skies - staying largely dry.

    Overnight lows of 8C (46F).

    Devon:

    weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall:

    weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

  5. 'Large fire' in Combeinteignhead put out

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters have put out what they describe as a "large fire" in Combeinteignhead.

    Two hectares of a reed bed were found to be alight near to the Coombe Cellars pub and four crews were called out to the scene at about 15:15.

    The blaze was put out using water from the nearby river.

    The cause of the fire was accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.

  7. Devon travel: Delays in Plymouth

    BBC Radio Devon

    In Plymouth, the slip road from Marsh Mills to the Leigham Interchange is closed for roadworks.

    Traffic is being diverted via the Manadon Roundabout. There's slow traffic on the Embankment approaching Marsh Mills too.

  8. Disruption on trains between Looe and Liskeard

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A fault with the signalling system between Looe and Liskeard is causing disruption to train journeys between the stations, Network Rail has said.

    It added trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

    Disruption is expected until 17:30.

  9. 'Large fire' started in grassland 'near local pub'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A "large fire" in Combeinteignhead, between Shaldon and Newton Abbot, started in grassland near a local pub, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said.

    Firefighters are currently on the scene near Coombe Cellars pub and hope to have the blaze out before it spreads to nearby houses.

    fire
    Copyright: Adam Livett

  11. Man and woman deny killing toddler

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A man and woman have appeared at Truro Crown Court to deny murdering a little girl.

    Abigail Leatherland, 26, and Thomas Curd, 31, pleaded not guilty to murdering Eve Leatherland.

    They also both denied charges of causing or allowing the death of a child between 28 September and 6 October 2017.

    The particulars of the offence said Eve died "on or about" 5 October.

    Leatherland was granted bail and Curd was remanded in custody, both to appear before the court for trial on 12 March.

    The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

  13. Devon MP wary of Theresa May's new immigration rules

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The government is unveiling new immigration rules that would involve an end to the free movement of people from the EU.

    Prime Minister Theresa May says the scheme will treat people from the whole world equally, and will be based on people's skills.

    She said a future trade deal with the EU though, could include an agreement on "mobility" of each other's workers.

    But the Conservative MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston - who chairs the Commons Health Committee - is warning the scheme could lead to a serious shortage of staff in health and social care...

    Video content

    Video caption: The government is unveiling new immigration rules

  14. Man taken into custody after armed police incident

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A man in his 20s, involved in an armed police incident in Plymouth, has been taken into custody.

    Officers arrived at Thomas Lane in Lipson at about 09:15 to arrest the man who subsequently "contained himself in a caravan".

    Armed police officers and hostage negotiators were on the scene for about five hours until the man came out of the caravan "of his own accord" at about 14:00, police added.

    The road has now been reopened after an earlier closure.

    Inquiries are ongoing.

    police car
    Copyright: BBC

  15. Suicide pact man who killed wife 'did not expect to live'

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A couple who travelled around the world before coming to Cornwall to die together did not want "to go into older age", a police officer says.

    Peter Rogers, 62, stabbed his wife Jennifer in a holiday cottage in Penzance before stabbing himself in a suicide pact, but survived.

    He has been jailed for two years and six months after admitting manslaughter.

    Det Insp Steve Hambly, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said Rogers, who was Parkinson's disease, and his wife intended to kill themselves when their money ran out...

    Video content

    Video caption: Man who killed wife in suicide pact 'did not expect to live'

  17. 'Travel-until-money-runs-out' suicide pact man jailed

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A man who killed his wife in a "travel-the-world-until-the-money-runs-out" suicide pact has been jailed.

    Peter Rogers, 62, of no fixed address, stabbed Jennifer Rogers in a holiday cottage in Penzance, Cornwall, on 17 March.

    Truro Crown Court heard Rogers, who had Parkinson's disease, then stabbed himself and "thought he had done enough" - but was found alive.

    Peter Rogers
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

    Prosecutors said the pair had decided to sell up in South Africa and visited South America, America, Russia and Europe before coming to Cornwall.

    They entered their pact as their money had largely run out, as had his medication.

    Rogers, who admitted manslaughter, was sentenced to two years and six months.

  18. Armed police in Plymouth: 'Could be a protracted incident'

    Jonathan Morris

    BBC News Online

    An incident in Plymouth involving armed police trying to coax a man out of a caravan could be a "protracted" one, police have said.

    Officers - as well as hostage negotiators - have been at Thomas Lane in Lipson since about 09:15.

    The man is sought for arrest but has "contained himself in a carvan", police added.

    Insp Gareth Hammett added there is "no risk to the public"...

    Video content

    Video caption: The road at Thomas Lane in Lipson remains blocked

  19. MEP calls Tory expulsion 'extreme and disproportionate'

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    A South West of England Member of the European Parliament says she has been expelled from the Conservative Party because of intolerance within the Tories, particularly over Brexit disagreements.

    MEP Julie Girling said she was told she was out of the party last Tuesday in a letter from party chairman Brandon Lewis in what she said was an "extreme and disproportionate measure which illustrates an increasing level of intolerance within the party particularly on the issue of Brexit".

    She said it was "no secret that I disagree with Prime Minister Teresa May on her strategy, but that she was "being treated very differently from others in the party, especially those with a much higher public profile."

    She said she was staying on as an MEP and intended to direct her energies into the People's Vote campaign to "ensure that the final say on any deal is put to test at the ballot box".

    Julie Girling MEP quote
    Copyright: BBC

    The Conservative Party said: "Julie Girling has been suspended from the party".

    Ms Girling's constituency covers Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gibraltar.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top