BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 2 October

A South West of England Member of the European Parliament says she has been expelled from the Conservative Party because of intolerance within the Tories, particularly over Brexit disagreements.

MEP Julie Girling said she was told she was out of the party last Tuesday in a letter from party chairman Brandon Lewis in what she said was an "extreme and disproportionate measure which illustrates an increasing level of intolerance within the party particularly on the issue of Brexit".

She said it was "no secret that I disagree with Prime Minister Teresa May on her strategy, but that she was "being treated very differently from others in the party, especially those with a much higher public profile."

She said she was staying on as an MEP and intended to direct her energies into the People's Vote campaign to "ensure that the final say on any deal is put to test at the ballot box".

The Conservative Party said: "Julie Girling has been suspended from the party".

Ms Girling's constituency covers Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gibraltar.