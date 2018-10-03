BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The business case for merging Devon and Cornwall Police with Dorset Police claims that it could save more than £70m over 10 years.

The two police forces are already working together in a number of different areas but last year they announced plans to merge and bring all operations together.

The merger itself would cost more than £3m to implement, the case said.

Going ahead with the merger will depend on whether the forces' chief constables and commissioners decide to submit a business case to the Home Office for consideration.

However, last week the police said the decision had been delayed, with Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez saying she was unlikely to support the merger as she had concerns about the impact it could have on council tax and the lack of public support for the plans.

She agreed when asked if the merger was "dead in the water".

The merger may not be in the best interest of communities if people have to pay more "but get less or the same" service, Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer previously said.

Council tax bills in Devon and Cornwall might have to go up to match those in Dorset with households facing possible rises of up to £18 a year as Dorset taxpayers currently pay more.

The Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel is due to discuss the merger and the business plan when it meets in Plymouth on Friday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.