BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police merger 'could save £70m over 10 years'
  2. Exeter fan collapses at game
  3. No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020
  4. Updates on Wednesday 3 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Car 'severely damaged' by fire on A30

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A car has been "severely damaged" by fire on the A30, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to the road between Fingle Glen and Woodleigh at about 07:45.

    On arrival, the car was "well alight" in a lay-by.

    The fire was extinguished and was believed to be an "accidental ignition", Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.

  2. Lottery boost for Tavistock guildhall's £1.6m repairs

    BBC Spotlight

    A £1.6m project to conserve and repair Tavistock's guildhall has been given the go-ahead after a funding boost from the National Lottery.

    The idea is to create a new heritage visitor attraction as well as a one-stop-shop facility for council services.

    The project will open up public access to the guildhall's historic courtroom and police cells.

    Building work is expected to start in 2019, opening to the public a year later.

    Tavistock guildhall
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Newquay gains plastic-free community status

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Plastic straws
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Newquay has been awarded plastic-free community status after residents launched a successful campaign to cut down on single-use bottles, straws cups and packaging.

    The town's work has resulted in it being bestowed the status by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, joining the likes of Penzance.

    People in the town started work on cutting out the plastics in January. Since then, locals have been trying to eradicate single-use plastics and holding coastal clean-ups.

    Changes have included many coffee shops in the town swapping to compostable cups, and residents switching to the likes of bamboo toothbrushes and using shampoo bars instead of bottled shampoo.

    Damien Box, who owns Box and Barber coffee house, said social media had played a big part...

    Video content

    Video caption: Social media 'plays part' in Newquay's plastic-free status

    Are you interested in being more plastic-free? BBC Three has some tips that might help.

  4. Cruise replies to boy's Top Gun letter

    Video content

    Video caption: A Top Gun fan who sent a letter to Paramount Pictures receives a reply from Tom Cruise.

  5. Cornwall travel: A392 blocked

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    At Quintrell Downs, the A392 is blocked in both directions by an overturned car between Bridle Way and the Holiday Park at Whitecross.

  7. Plymouth University Conservative group's night out outrage

    Daily Mirror

    A Conservative university society has caused outrage among fellow students by posing for a shocking picture which was put on Facebook showing them wearing T-shirts scrawled with offensive graffiti, and one man looking like he is sporting a Hitler-style moustache.

  8. Gas cylinders and diesel tank in fire

    BBC Radio Devon

    Firefighters dealt with a large fire involving waste materials, suspected gas cylinders, a diesel tank and an HGV trailer in Woodbury Salterton just before about 21:00 on Tuesday.

    Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said three fire appliances and an environmental protection unit were called to the scene and, after putting out the fire, monitored hotspots for some time before leaving.

  9. Police merger could save £70m over 10 years - business case

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Devon & Cornwall and Dorset police logos
    Copyright: BBC

    The business case for merging Devon and Cornwall Police with Dorset Police claims that it could save more than £70m over 10 years.

    The two police forces are already working together in a number of different areas but last year they announced plans to merge and bring all operations together.

    The merger itself would cost more than £3m to implement, the case said.

    Going ahead with the merger will depend on whether the forces' chief constables and commissioners decide to submit a business case to the Home Office for consideration.

    Police van
    Copyright: BBC

    However, last week the police said the decision had been delayed, with Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez saying she was unlikely to support the merger as she had concerns about the impact it could have on council tax and the lack of public support for the plans.

    She agreed when asked if the merger was "dead in the water".

    The merger may not be in the best interest of communities if people have to pay more "but get less or the same" service, Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer previously said.

    Council tax bills in Devon and Cornwall might have to go up to match those in Dorset with households facing possible rises of up to £18 a year as Dorset taxpayers currently pay more.

    The Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel is due to discuss the merger and the business plan when it meets in Plymouth on Friday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

  10. Weather: Largely cloudy

    BBC Weather

    Wednesday will be a largely cloudy day with some light drizzle in places. The cloud will cover hills at times and it will also be misty around some exposed coasts in the morning.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    However, it'll be brighter with some sunshine possible towards the southeast at times. Light or moderate northwesterly winds will turn to the southwest during the day.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 62F).

  11. No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Edward Hain Hospital
    Copyright: BBC

    No decision will be made about the future of three community hospitals in Cornwall until 2020.

    Inpatient facilities at Saltash and Fowey Hospitals are both currently closed, and the 12-bed ward at Edward Hain in St Ives (pictured) has been closed for more than two years.

    A report from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow due for publication next Monday is expected to put the future of all three hospitals out to public consultation.

    Dr Francis Old from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow, said it was about "getting it right" for the needs of the three areas...

    Video content

    Video caption: Hospital beds 'could reopen if consultation says they should'

  12. Exeter fan collapses at game

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Exeter's home game against Stevenage was halted at the 15-minute mark due to a medical emergency, the Press Association reported.

    A supporter needed urgent attention and was taken away in a waiting ambulance before the match resumed.

    Exeter went on to win 1-0.

    View more on twitter
Back to top