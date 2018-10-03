BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Police merger 'could save £70m over 10 years'
- Exeter fan collapses at game
- No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020
Car 'severely damaged' by fire on A30
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A car has been "severely damaged" by fire on the A30, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to the road between Fingle Glen and Woodleigh at about 07:45.
On arrival, the car was "well alight" in a lay-by.
The fire was extinguished and was believed to be an "accidental ignition", Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.
Lottery boost for Tavistock guildhall's £1.6m repairs
BBC Spotlight
A £1.6m project to conserve and repair Tavistock's guildhall has been given the go-ahead after a funding boost from the National Lottery.
The idea is to create a new heritage visitor attraction as well as a one-stop-shop facility for council services.
The project will open up public access to the guildhall's historic courtroom and police cells.
Building work is expected to start in 2019, opening to the public a year later.
Newquay gains plastic-free community status
BBC Radio Cornwall
Newquay has been awarded plastic-free community status after residents launched a successful campaign to cut down on single-use bottles, straws cups and packaging.
The town's work has resulted in it being bestowed the status by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, joining the likes of Penzance.
People in the town started work on cutting out the plastics in January. Since then, locals have been trying to eradicate single-use plastics and holding coastal clean-ups.
Changes have included many coffee shops in the town swapping to compostable cups, and residents switching to the likes of bamboo toothbrushes and using shampoo bars instead of bottled shampoo.
Damien Box, who owns Box and Barber coffee house, said social media had played a big part...
Cruise replies to boy's Top Gun letter
Cornwall travel: A392 blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
At Quintrell Downs, the A392 is blocked in both directions by an overturned car between Bridle Way and the Holiday Park at Whitecross.
Kevin Peachey
Plymouth University Conservative group's night out outrage
Daily Mirror
A Conservative university society has caused outrage among fellow students by posing for a shocking picture which was put on Facebook showing them wearing T-shirts scrawled with offensive graffiti, and one man looking like he is sporting a Hitler-style moustache.
Gas cylinders and diesel tank in fire
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters dealt with a large fire involving waste materials, suspected gas cylinders, a diesel tank and an HGV trailer in Woodbury Salterton just before about 21:00 on Tuesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said three fire appliances and an environmental protection unit were called to the scene and, after putting out the fire, monitored hotspots for some time before leaving.
Police merger could save £70m over 10 years - business case
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The business case for merging Devon and Cornwall Police with Dorset Police claims that it could save more than £70m over 10 years.
The two police forces are already working together in a number of different areas but last year they announced plans to merge and bring all operations together.
The merger itself would cost more than £3m to implement, the case said.
Going ahead with the merger will depend on whether the forces' chief constables and commissioners decide to submit a business case to the Home Office for consideration.
However, last week the police said the decision had been delayed, with Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez saying she was unlikely to support the merger as she had concerns about the impact it could have on council tax and the lack of public support for the plans.
She agreed when asked if the merger was "dead in the water".
The merger may not be in the best interest of communities if people have to pay more "but get less or the same" service, Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer previously said.
Council tax bills in Devon and Cornwall might have to go up to match those in Dorset with households facing possible rises of up to £18 a year as Dorset taxpayers currently pay more.
The Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel is due to discuss the merger and the business plan when it meets in Plymouth on Friday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
Weather: Largely cloudy
BBC Weather
Wednesday will be a largely cloudy day with some light drizzle in places. The cloud will cover hills at times and it will also be misty around some exposed coasts in the morning.
However, it'll be brighter with some sunshine possible towards the southeast at times. Light or moderate northwesterly winds will turn to the southwest during the day.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 62F).
No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020
BBC Radio Cornwall
No decision will be made about the future of three community hospitals in Cornwall until 2020.
Inpatient facilities at Saltash and Fowey Hospitals are both currently closed, and the 12-bed ward at Edward Hain in St Ives (pictured) has been closed for more than two years.
A report from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow due for publication next Monday is expected to put the future of all three hospitals out to public consultation.
Dr Francis Old from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow, said it was about "getting it right" for the needs of the three areas...
Exeter fan collapses at game
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Exeter's home game against Stevenage was halted at the 15-minute mark due to a medical emergency, the Press Association reported.
A supporter needed urgent attention and was taken away in a waiting ambulance before the match resumed.
Exeter went on to win 1-0.