BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thursday night will start dry with variable cloud. Some mist and fog may form under any breaks, especially through the early hours.

Light winds, variable in direction.

Minimum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

On Friday mist, fog and low cloud first thing but some bright or sunny spells should break through, especially during the afternoon.

Just a small chance of some drizzle. Light and variable in direction winds.

Maximum Temperature: 15 to 19C (59 to 66F).