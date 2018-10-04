BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Flying Scotsman hurtles into Devon
- Family pay tribute to A393 crash victim
- Rescuers describe 'difficult' operation to free seal
- Railway strike action to go ahead
- Urgent treatment centres to open across Cornwall
- Updates on Thursday 4 October 2018
Weather: Mist and cloud to start, but should clear
BBC Weather
Thursday night will start dry with variable cloud. Some mist and fog may form under any breaks, especially through the early hours.
Light winds, variable in direction.
Minimum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
On Friday mist, fog and low cloud first thing but some bright or sunny spells should break through, especially during the afternoon.
Just a small chance of some drizzle. Light and variable in direction winds.
Maximum Temperature: 15 to 19C (59 to 66F).
Drug dealer jailed after being caught red-handed... twice
A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught selling heroin on the streets of Teignmouth for the second time in two years.
Shane Riley, 43, was caught with drugs, a knuckleduster, two mobile phones and £50 cash when police arrested him in the town centre in July 2017, just eight months after receiving a two-year suspended sentence for an identical offence.
Riley, of Hermosa Road, Teignmouth, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, personal possession of cannabis and having a knuckleduster.
He was jailed for two and a half years by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.
Riley has 46 previous convictions. He received a two-year suspended sentence and drug rehabilitation order in November 2016 after he was caught selling heroin from his caravan.
Crew damping down hot spots after barn blaze
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
One fire engine remains on the scene of a barn blaze in Lockengate, in Cornwall,which started earlier.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service say the incident has been "downscaled" and firefighters are now "damping down hot spots".
Crews were called to the 30m x 40m barn at about 07:30.
The road remains blocked in both directions at Blackadon Farm.
Devon travel: Slow-moving traffic in Paignton
BBC Radio Devon
In Paignton, on the A3022 Brixham Road, traffic is slow-moving due to an earlier accident. All lanes have reopened.
Giant poppy display reaches final stop of nationwide tour
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A giant poppy display commemorating World War One, which has been seen by millions, has arrived at the final stop of its four-year nationwide tour.
The Weeping Window sculpture has now reached London's Imperial War Museum.
The sculpture is part of the artistic project that began in 2014 with the display of 888,246 poppies outside the Tower of London to represent each person from Britain and its colonies who died in the war.
Various iterations of the design have been on show in locations across the UK - including Plymouth - over the past four years.
Weather: A dry night ahead with chance of mist and fog
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a dry night ahead but some mist and fog may form under any breaks, especially through the early hours.
There will also be some light winds with overnight lows of 10C (50F).
Friday should see some bright or sunny spells and highs of 16C (60F).
Man fined for shooting and killing gulls in Newquay
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been ordered to obey a curfew and fined £385 after admitting to killing two nesting herring gulls in Cornwall.
Police in Newquay were called to a property on St Anne's Road in July after receiving a complaint from a "concerned resident" who claimed a family of nesting herring gulls had been "deliberately shot and killed".
Officers carried out an investigation after the incident "raised concern for the safety of local residents and wildlife in the area".
The offender and the weapon used to shoot the birds were located.
The subject pleaded guilty to killing the two nesting gulls at Truro Magistrates Court and was ordered to obey a four-week curfew between 19:00 and 07:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Additionally he was ordered to pay £385 in court costs.
Missing Torrington woman found
'Attempted murder' in Gloucester
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Gloucester on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to West Lodge Drive shortly after 20:20 BST.
The victim, in his 30s, is in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital, police said.
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.
Police said officers would remain at the scene while the investigation continues.
Appeal after body of woman, 86, found on Cornish beach
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The discovery of a body of an 86-year-old woman on Perranporth Beach is being treated as "unexplained" by police.
Mary Colliver, from Truro, was reported missing on 28 September and her body was found on the beach the following morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses who were in the Droksyn Hill or Perranporth Beach areas from 15:00 on 28 September, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.
'Crowd control measures' in place for Flying Scotsman
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Flying Scotsman is currently on sidings at Taunton station before it connects to its carriages later and heads to Devon.
The legendary engine will pass through Devon on Thursday before travelling through Cornwall on Saturday.
It's due to arrive in Plymouth at about 19:00 and staff at the station say "crowd control measures" will be in place from 17:00.
Fire crews making 'good progress' on scene of barn blaze
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Firefighters say "good progress" is being made on the scene of a barn fire in Cornwall.
Crews were called to a farm near Lockengate at about 07:30 and are continuing to try to extinguish the blaze.
Drivers are being urged to be careful as smoke from the fire is blowing across the road in the area, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added.
Devon phone box to be turned into WWI exhibition centre
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A phone box in Princetown is being transformed into an exhibition centre to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.
For many years, the local community has battled to save the payphones in the village and earlier this year, BT agreed to keep one of the phone boxes and offer the other to Dartmoor Forest Parish Council for the nominal fee of £1.
The council said it researched what uses for phone boxes other communities used - including Kingsbridge turning its traditional red phone box into a tiny nightclub.
After discussions with Moor than Meets the Eye - an initiative that helps people to explore Dartmoor’s past, conserve its wildlife and improve understanding of its landscape - work has now started to develop the Princetown phone box into a micro-exhibition centre.
It will commemorate the lives of men killed during the war and of those recorded on the Princetown War Memorial.
Councillor Greg Manning is from the local parish council...
Family tribute to A393 crash victim who was 'loving soul'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The family of a man who died after being involved in a road crash in Cornwall say he was a "beautiful, caring and loving soul".
Ross Chambers, 32, from Falmouth, suffered "life-threatening" injuries when the car he was driving crashed with a lorry on the A393 near Comford at Lanner on 28 September, police said.
He was airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske before being moved to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital where he later died.
In a statement, his family said he will be missed "so badly".
"With him went a part of our heart, we love you so much Ross - the pain of losing you is unbearable."
Ewers counts blessings after injury return
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter flanker Dave Ewers tells BBC Sport how grateful he is to be playing again after recovering from his latest injury.Read more
Skybus flights 'on hold' and some cancelled due to fog
All Skybus flights are "on hold" at Land's End and Newquay due to fog.
Some flights have also been cancelled completely because of the weather conditions.
Rally to be held in Plymouth as part of fast food strike
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Growing numbers of hospitality workers are planning to join a day of action, including strikes, in separate disputes over pay and union recognition, it has been announced.
The action on Thursday will involve staff from some branches of McDonald's and TGI Fridays restaurants and two Wetherspoon pubs in Brighton.
A rally will be held in London and action will be cities across the UK including Plymouth.
Organisers said some Uber Eats couriers and Uber drivers would also be taking solidarity action.
The day of action is being organised by War on Want, Unite and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union.
Rescuers describe 'difficult' operation to free seal
BBC Radio Cornwall
Marine life rescuers have been describing how they managed to rescue a seal that got tangled in ropes off the Cornish coast.
The young grey seal named, "Lucky Star" was first spotted four months ago with nylon rope wrapped around his neck.
Since then, he has eluded those trying to track him to help free him.
British Divers Marine Life Rescue said the rescue operation was "difficult" and when the ropes were cut off he had a severe wound on his neck.
They said it "took a while" but they "got there in the end".
Dan Jarvis is from British Divers Marine Life Rescue...
Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash near Tiverton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash near Tiverton.
Officers were called to the B3137 at Nomansland on 1 October at about 20:50.
A VW Golf, which had left the road, was found on its its roof with the driver - a man in his 20s - close to scene with "critical injuries".
He was later declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police added.
Anyone with information - particularly a man and woman with head torches believed to be in the area at the time - is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Smoke blowing across A38 after barn fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to drive with caution on the A38 near Lockengate due to smoke caused by a "large" barn fire.
Local residents are also being advised to close any open windows.