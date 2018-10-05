BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers were called at about 21:30 to reports that a Fiat Punto had been driving erratically and had collided with another vehicle on Queen Street.
Two men fled the scene but were soon arrested near St David's Church.
A 29-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, failure to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without the correct insurance and failure to stop after a road accident.
A second 29-year-old, whose address is currently unknown, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by beating and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.
Both men appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The first man has been released on bail, while the second has been remanded in custody.
The next hearing with be at Exeter Crown Court on 1 December.
Hoteliers warn of post-Brexit staff shortages
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
Hotel owners in Cornwall and Devon are warning Brexit plans to reduce the number of low skilled workers coming to Britain could have a serious impact on their industry.
Workers coming to the UK could be required to get a job with a salary of more than £30,000 a year - but most hospitality jobs fall well under that.
Keith Richardson owns four hotels - including the Falmouth Hotel and says a fifth of the 350 people he employs are from overseas.
We are going to have to start increasing our wages and we cannot afford £30,000 for the majority of our workers in this business. This is a very poorly paid business is hotels, because 40% plus of our income goes in wages." from Keith Richardson Hotel owner
We are going to have to start increasing our wages and we cannot afford £30,000 for the majority of our workers in this business. This is a very poorly paid business is hotels, because 40% plus of our income goes in wages."
Make-or-break police merger meeting
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
The proposed merger of Devon and Cornwall Police with the Dorset force is being discussed today at a meeting in Plymouth that could determine whether the plans go ahead.
Devon and Cornwall's Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez will ask the councillors who sit on her Police and Crime Panel whether they'll back her decision to reject the merger of the two forces.
Last week Ms Hernandez announced she couldn't support the proposal to merge.
However, because she was the only one of the four decision makers to take that view, she offered to put her decision off until she'd consulted the views of councillors on her Police and Crime panel.
That meeting is happening today and if the other councillors agree with her it's very hard to see how this merger could ever go ahead.
The man was issued with an on-the-spot fine of £150 by an Environment Officer from Mid Devon District Council when he was spotted throwing the butt on the ground on Fore Street in Tiverton.
But the case was referred to court when he refused to pay it, and the penalty was increased to £800.
The offender who neglected to pay the-on-the-spot fine for dropping litter has now been taught an expensive lesson. Issuing and enforcing fines shows that we take the problem seriously. If payment of a fixed penalty notice is not made within a specified amount of time, the council will refer the matter to the courts for prosecution.
The offender who neglected to pay the-on-the-spot fine for dropping litter has now been taught an expensive lesson. Issuing and enforcing fines shows that we take the problem seriously. If payment of a fixed penalty notice is not made within a specified amount of time, the council will refer the matter to the courts for prosecution.
Enforcement works best when it's clear and consistent and will hopefully make would-be offenders think twice about dropping litter, especially if they know they could be caught and fined." from Councillor Clive Eginton Leader of Mid Devon District Council and Portfolio Holder for Environment
Enforcement works best when it’s clear and consistent and will hopefully make would-be offenders think twice about dropping litter, especially if they know they could be caught and fined."
Weather: Dry and brightening
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry day with early patches of mist and fog lifting as the cloud breaks further to become brighter and sunny spells develop.
However, cloud will increase again from the northwest later this afternoon with some patchy rain moving onto the the north coast by evening.
Winds will be mainly light but will freshen from the northeast to the north and west later. Max Temp:14 to 19C (57-66F).