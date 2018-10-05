BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery in Exeter on Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called at about 21:30 to reports that a Fiat Punto had been driving erratically and had collided with another vehicle on Queen Street.

Two men fled the scene but were soon arrested near St David's Church.

Queen Street, Exeter

A 29-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, failure to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without the correct insurance and failure to stop after a road accident.

A second 29-year-old, whose address is currently unknown, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by beating and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

Both men appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The first man has been released on bail, while the second has been remanded in custody.

The next hearing with be at Exeter Crown Court on 1 December.