BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J26 for A38 to J27 for A38 A361.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J26, A38 (Wellington) to J27, A38 (Tiverton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Bude infant and junior schools plan to merge and expand
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Bude Primary Federation has applied for planning permission to expand and amalgamate Bude infant and junior schools.
The two schools have already joined forces but now want to connect their buildings while also becoming larger.
Under the plans a new classroom, staff room and other facilities would all be provided across the joined sites of the school.
The school is currently between a two and three-form entry but the new buildings would enable it to become a full three-form entry school for up to 630 children.
Under the application the Bude Primary Federation said that "whilst now conjoined in name and leadership, the school retains a division across the site with multiple duplicated facilities which reduce the school's practical and environmental efficiency".
Cornwall Council's east sub-area planning committee is set to make a decision on the plans when it meets in Bodmin on Monday.
It'll be a dry day with some patchy cloud at first as well as a few isolated mist patches, but the cloud and any mist will break up and clear to become brighter as some long spells of sunshine develop for the afternoon.
Light or moderate south to southwesterly winds will turn towards the southeast during the day.
Racist graffiti 'will not be tolerated'
BBC Radio Devon
Highly offensive and racist graffiti "will not be tolerated", according to Exeter City Council, as it reveals the results of its reporting system a year on.
More than 1,000 cases of graffiti vandalism have been reported, with 25 of them being racist, and 141 offensive.
The council has spent more than £300,000 tackling graffiti in the past two financial years - more money than the previous eight years put together.
David Bartram, from Exeter City Council, said some of the graffiti is "extremely offensive"...
Inmates' drug use 'seen as normal'
The prisons watchdog found two men "heavily intoxicated by drugs" during an inspection of HMP Exeter.Read more
