BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Highly offensive and racist graffiti "will not be tolerated", according to Exeter City Council, as it reveals the results of its reporting system a year on.

More than 1,000 cases of graffiti vandalism have been reported, with 25 of them being racist, and 141 offensive.

The council has spent more than £300,000 tackling graffiti in the past two financial years - more money than the previous eight years put together.

David Bartram, from Exeter City Council, said some of the graffiti is "extremely offensive"...