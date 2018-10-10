BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 10 October 2018

  3. One injured in A38 Kennford crash

    BBC Radio Devon

    One person has suffered what are thought to be minor injuries in a road crash on the A38 near Exeter, police say.

    Officers said a Ford Focus and a lorry were involved in the central reservation crash at Kennford, blocking two lanes.

    Significant traffic disruption is expected in the area.

  4. Much-changed Argyle beaten in Trophy opener

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Plymouth Argyle's Checkatrade Trophy campaign got off to a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 at home to League One side Swindon Town.

    Antoni Sarcevic
    Marc Richards and Keshi Anderson's first half goals were added to by a late third from Kaiyne Wollery.

    The Pilgrims made six changes from the side which got their first league win of the season against AFC Wimbledon as Jamie Ness, Antoni Sarcevic and Conor Grant all made their comebacks from injury.

  5. Staff cuts 'created culture of violence' at HMP Exeter

    BBC Radio Devon

    The Prison Reform Trust says cuts in staff numbers helped to create a culture of violence and drug-taking at Exeter Prison.

    The latest report into the jail said it was "very violent" with "widespread illicit drug use" and "poor living conditions" - which were all regarded as normal by staff.

    The Prison Reform Trust said resources were stripped by 25% between 2010 and 2015 and although more's been put in since then, it hasn't made up for the cuts.

    One man, 'Phil', describes his experiences of life inside the prison...

    Video content

    Video caption: Former inmate at Exeter HMP

    HM Prison and Probation Service said it had provided extra funding to improve living conditions, tackle violence and prevent drug use.

  6. 'Dental props removed in recovery rather than theatre'

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Torbay Hospital had a never event in August.

    Never events are medical mistakes so serious they should never happen.

    A patient at the hospital had dental props removed in recovery rather than the operating theatre.

    The hospital said the patient came to no harm and safety was of "utmost importance".

    It's the second never event at Torbay in 2018.

  8. South West weather: Sunshine and showers

    BBC Weather

    Any mist patches will lift into low cloud and then clear by mid-morning to become dry with warm spells of sunshine.

    However, cloud will increase from the southwest late afternoon and there is the chance of a few showers developing towards evening.

    Light or moderate southeasterly winds will increase to become fresh or strong later.

    Devon

    Devon weather
    Cornwall

    Cornwall weather
