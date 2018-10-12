Storm Callum batters South West

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind in place across Devon until midnight on Saturday and there are Environment Agency flood warnings in place, which means flooding is expected and action should be taken.

The flood warnings affect Beesands, Torcross, Slapton and Dawlish in the south of the county, as well as the Kingsbridge and Avon estuaries

There are also 14 flood alerts in force across the county .

Police are warning about overtopping and large waves around the coasts at high water, which was just after 08:00.

There are also many properties in several areas of Devon currently without power, including 112 households without power in the Ivybridge area.