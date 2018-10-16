BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Mum and best friend of flu death boy urge others to get vaccine
  2. Train stations to share £90m upgrade spend
  3. '£36m savings over three years' warning for Plymouth
  4. Community raises £1,000 for fire victims
  5. 'Safeguarding concerns' Steiner Academy to reopen Thursday
  6. Bike shop hit by 'wall-breaker' thief
  7. Updates on Tuesday 16 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Safeguarding concerns school to reopen on Thursday

    BBC Radio Devon

    An Exeter school that was closed last week due to concerns over its safeguarding is to stay closed until Thursday, it has confirmed.

    Steiner Academy was suddenly closed by the school's commissioner after a damning Ofsted report.

    The Cowley Bridge school told parents in a letter and on its website that it regretted "the loss of time in school for our students over this last week, but we hope parents can understand that we have had to be rigorous in addressing our shortcomings".

  2. Man, 80, who died in Wadebridge street crash named

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An 80-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Wadebridge has been named as Graham Brinsden.

    It happened on Southern Way on 9 October at about 11:25.

    A car hit Mr Brinsden before crashing into a house - causing "extensive damage", Devon and Cornwall Police said.

    He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with "critical injuries" and died the following day.

    The 77-year-old driver of the car was also taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be serious, police added.

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101.

    Southern Way, Wadebridge
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The crash happened on Southern Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall

  4. South West train stations to get £90m of improvements

    BBC Spotlight

    Improvements totalling £90m are to be made at train stations across the South West.

    South Western Railway said the work would be carried out at locations including Axminster and Honiton (pictured) in Devon, and Weymouth and Dorchester in Dorset.

    Improvements would include some new and refurbished trains, better wi-fi coverage, new benches at stations, new ticket barriers and more parking, staff said.

    South Western Railway (SWR) has services from London to Exeter, via Honiton and Salisbury.

    Honiton train station
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Police appeal after man, 24, assaulted in Torquay

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Police want to identify a number of people, pictured, after a 24-year-old man was left with "serious" facial injuries in an assault in Torquay.

    It happened at about 01:30 on 16 September outside Seamus O'Donnell's bar on Victoria Parade.

    Officers said there were a "number of witnesses" to the attack and have now released images of people who could help with the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    witnesses
    Copyright: DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE
    Image caption: Police want to speak to these people who may have information

  7. Parents of flu death boy urge others to get vaccinated

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    The parents and best friend of a nine-year-old boy from Devon, who died from flu earlier this year, are calling on parents to have their children vacccinated.

    Coby Simons, from Whipton near Exeter, passed away in January after feeling "groggy" and "sleepy" in the days before.

    His mum and dad have now helped design a postcard with the hashtag "Thumbs up for Coby" to raise awareness.

    Coby's mum, Louise and his best friend Josh are also urging people to have the flu jab...

    Video content

    Video caption: Coby Simons died from flu in January

  8. Plymouth needs to make '£36m of savings over three years'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Councillors in Plymouth are being warned the city needs to make £36m worth of savings from public services over the next three years.

    The efficiencies would be on top of £11.5m already made this year.

    Leaders of the Labour-run authority are blaming a cut in funding from central government.

    The council's cabinet has also been told that a no-deal Brexit could harm the local economy which, up until recently, had been growing and producing goods and services worth just under £5bn.

    The government said last month that councils were to get a real-term funding increase in 2018-19.

    Plymouth
    Copyright: BBC

  10. Cornwall traffic: Overturned tractor partially blocks A388

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • The A38 at Trerulefoot is partially blocked by a broken-down vehicle near the Trerulefoot roundabout There's slow traffic
    • Near Launceston, at Stourscombe, the A388 is partially blocked by an overturned tractor between the A30 Callington turn-off and the Milton Abbot turn-off at Lawhitton
    • In Perranporth, New Road is partially blocked by an accident between Station Road and Bone Mill Road in B'lingey
    • In Mullion, the A3083 is partially blocked by an accident between Meaver Road and Chypons Road, Cross Lanes
    • Near St Austell there's slow traffic on the A390 Holmbush Road in both directions in the roadworks area at Bucklers Lane

  11. Community raises £1,000 for fire victims

    BBC Spotlight

    Almost £1,000 pounds has been raised for people affected by a fire in Paignton last week.

    More than 100 firefighters tackled the flames on Thursday evening.

    The fire took hold of Scoffs fish and chips shop, and surrounding buildings, including the flats above.

    A fundraising campaign has been set up by the local chamber of commerce to help the businesses and residents who "lost everything", according to the organisation.

    Video content

    Video caption: Torbay road fire rips through chip shop and flats

  12. Weather: Mainly dry following morning drizzle

    BBC Weather

    Early fog will tend to lift to leave Tuesday morning mostly cloudy and misty with a little drizzle possible.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    It will then be mainly dry during the afternoon, with spells of sunshine breaking through.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

  13. Thief 'broke through wall' in bike shop burglary

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Unit Cycles Ltd shop floor after theft
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    The owner of a bike shop in Truro says he is "furious" after thieves broke through a wall and took "nearly everything".

    hole in shop wall
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    Staff at Unit Cycles Ltd, on the Threemilestone Industrial Estate, say the break-in happened on Friday night.

    Commenting on social media, owner Anthony Van der Lugt said: "We are gutted/furious - there aren't even the words.

    "We had an alarm and CCTV, however we believe the thieves scoped the place out first as they ripped the alarm system out along with the phone line, turned off the power to the building and took the CCTV recording unit with them."

    hole in shop wall
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary where "those responsible gained access by smashing a hole in the outside brick wall and stole a large amount of stock".

Back to top