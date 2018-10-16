BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Safeguarding concerns school to reopen on Thursday
BBC Radio Devon
An Exeter school that was closed last week due to concerns over its safeguarding is to stay closed until Thursday, it has confirmed.
Steiner Academy was suddenly closed by the school's commissioner after a damning Ofsted report.
The Cowley Bridge school told parents in a letter and on its website that it regretted "the loss of time in school for our students over this last week, but we hope parents can understand that we have had to be rigorous in addressing our shortcomings".
Man, 80, who died in Wadebridge street crash named
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An 80-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Wadebridge has been named as Graham Brinsden.
It happened on Southern Way on 9 October at about 11:25.
A car hit Mr Brinsden before crashing into a house - causing "extensive damage", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with "critical injuries" and died the following day.
The 77-year-old driver of the car was also taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be serious, police added.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101.
Amputee refused blue badge renewal
A council says Chris Witt, who lost part of his leg to diabetes, does not meet national criteria.Read more
South West train stations to get £90m of improvements
BBC Spotlight
Improvements totalling £90m are to be made at train stations across the South West.
South Western Railway said the work would be carried out at locations including Axminster and Honiton (pictured) in Devon, and Weymouth and Dorchester in Dorset.
Improvements would include some new and refurbished trains, better wi-fi coverage, new benches at stations, new ticket barriers and more parking, staff said.
South Western Railway (SWR) has services from London to Exeter, via Honiton and Salisbury.
Police appeal after man, 24, assaulted in Torquay
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police want to identify a number of people, pictured, after a 24-year-old man was left with "serious" facial injuries in an assault in Torquay.
It happened at about 01:30 on 16 September outside Seamus O'Donnell's bar on Victoria Parade.
Officers said there were a "number of witnesses" to the attack and have now released images of people who could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Sex offender street name court hearing postponed
Plymouth Live
Council chiefs have postponed a court hearing seeking to change a controversial street which was named after Charles Howeson, a convicted sex offender.
Parents of flu death boy urge others to get vaccinated
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The parents and best friend of a nine-year-old boy from Devon, who died from flu earlier this year, are calling on parents to have their children vacccinated.
Coby Simons, from Whipton near Exeter, passed away in January after feeling "groggy" and "sleepy" in the days before.
His mum and dad have now helped design a postcard with the hashtag "Thumbs up for Coby" to raise awareness.
Coby's mum, Louise and his best friend Josh are also urging people to have the flu jab...
Plymouth needs to make '£36m of savings over three years'
BBC Radio Devon
Councillors in Plymouth are being warned the city needs to make £36m worth of savings from public services over the next three years.
The efficiencies would be on top of £11.5m already made this year.
Leaders of the Labour-run authority are blaming a cut in funding from central government.
The council's cabinet has also been told that a no-deal Brexit could harm the local economy which, up until recently, had been growing and producing goods and services worth just under £5bn.
The government said last month that councils were to get a real-term funding increase in 2018-19.
Cornwall traffic: Overturned tractor partially blocks A388
BBC Radio Cornwall
Community raises £1,000 for fire victims
BBC Spotlight
Almost £1,000 pounds has been raised for people affected by a fire in Paignton last week.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the flames on Thursday evening.
The fire took hold of Scoffs fish and chips shop, and surrounding buildings, including the flats above.
A fundraising campaign has been set up by the local chamber of commerce to help the businesses and residents who "lost everything", according to the organisation.
Weather: Mainly dry following morning drizzle
BBC Weather
Early fog will tend to lift to leave Tuesday morning mostly cloudy and misty with a little drizzle possible.
It will then be mainly dry during the afternoon, with spells of sunshine breaking through.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Thief 'broke through wall' in bike shop burglary
Rob England
BBC News Online
The owner of a bike shop in Truro says he is "furious" after thieves broke through a wall and took "nearly everything".
Staff at Unit Cycles Ltd, on the Threemilestone Industrial Estate, say the break-in happened on Friday night.
Commenting on social media, owner Anthony Van der Lugt said: "We are gutted/furious - there aren't even the words.
"We had an alarm and CCTV, however we believe the thieves scoped the place out first as they ripped the alarm system out along with the phone line, turned off the power to the building and took the CCTV recording unit with them."
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary where "those responsible gained access by smashing a hole in the outside brick wall and stole a large amount of stock".