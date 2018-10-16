BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An Exeter school that was closed last week due to concerns over its safeguarding is to stay closed until Thursday, it has confirmed.

Steiner Academy was suddenly closed by the school's commissioner after a damning Ofsted report.

The Cowley Bridge school told parents in a letter and on its website that it regretted "the loss of time in school for our students over this last week, but we hope parents can understand that we have had to be rigorous in addressing our shortcomings".