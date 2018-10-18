BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- 80 firefighters tackle Wadebridge blaze
- Horse dies in A30 collision
- Updates on Thursday 18 October 2018
Security stepped up at lido after vandal attack
Rob England
BBC News Online
A charity-run community pool is increasing security after being hit by "mindless vandalism", according to its owners.
Overnight on the 16 October "offensive words and pictures" were sprayed onto the Jubilee Pool in Penzance, which is run by the community benefit society Jubilee Pool Penzance Ltd.
About £750 worth of damaged was caused to the open air lido, originally built in the 1930s, which is currently shut until May 2019.
Devon and Cornwall Police have asked for witnesses to come forward with any information.
Abbie Cranage, Chief Operations Officer for the pool, said the damage prompted police to "increase patrols in the area" and review local CCTV footage.
Ms Cranage said “It is a shame to see such mindless vandalism spoil our wonderful and much loved heritage asset and community pool.
"We have increased costly overnight security even further and begun repainting the damage – this is such a shame to waste hard earned publicly fundraised money on such reckless behaviour.”
'Near normal' service after rail chaos
Horse dies after being hit by HGV on A30
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A horse has died after being hit by an HGV on the A30 in Cornwall, police have said.
It happened at about 04:20 near Treswithian.
Officers said it's believed two horses strayed into the road. One made contact with the vehicle and died at the scene.
The other was uninjured and was moved to a nearby field.
The driver is being treated by an ambulance crew for a possible neck injury, Devon and Cornwall Police added.
The road was closed eastbound at Illogan for several hours as a result.
Wetherill makes knockout stages
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Torpoint's David Wetherill has reached thew knockout stages of the World Para table Tennis Championships in Slovenia after winning his first two matches.
Wetherill was a 3-0 winner against the Oceania champion Trevor Hirth from Australia and then came back from losing the first set to beat the French World number eight Bastien Grundeler 3-1.
“I feel a bit rusty - I haven’t played a lot this year compared to what I’m used to and I felt mentally a bit fragile so it was good to have a nice little battle and work my way into the tournament. I know I’m only going to get better," said Wetherill.
Fire comes to an end after overnight efforts
Rob England
BBC News Online
Fire crews battled a large blaze overnight in Cornwall.
The fire broke out on Trenant Industrial Estate in Wadebridge on Wednesday, and firefighters are now damping down the site.
About 80 firefighters from all over the county are said to have attended at its peak.
It started at a building on Trenant Industrial Estate, Wadebridge at about 18:30 on Wednesday.
Members of the public in the area were advised "to keep all windows closed and stay clear of the area."
A fire service spokesman said the industrial unit on fire was about 60m by 30m and "well alight" as crews arrived.
He added they were unaware of any rescues or injuries from the site.
A30 closed after crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
Commuters are being warned to avoid the eastbound carriageway of the A30 Hayle by-pass this morning.
It's closed between the St Erth roundabout and Camborne West because of a crash involving a lorry.
Devon and Cornwall Police are at the scene and a clear up is underway.
South West weather: Cloudy, then sunny spells
BBC Weather
Mainly cloudy at first, perhaps with the odd spot of early drizzle in places that will soon ease.
Thereafter, expect a dry and partly cloudy day with sunny spells.
Feeling cool - winds becoming light.
