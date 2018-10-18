BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A charity-run community pool is increasing security after being hit by "mindless vandalism", according to its owners.

Jubilee Pool Copyright: Jubilee Pool

Overnight on the 16 October "offensive words and pictures" were sprayed onto the Jubilee Pool in Penzance, which is run by the community benefit society Jubilee Pool Penzance Ltd.

About £750 worth of damaged was caused to the open air lido, originally built in the 1930s, which is currently shut until May 2019.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Jubilee Pool Copyright: Jubilee Pool

Abbie Cranage, Chief Operations Officer for the pool, said the damage prompted police to "increase patrols in the area" and review local CCTV footage.

Ms Cranage said “It is a shame to see such mindless vandalism spoil our wonderful and much loved heritage asset and community pool.

"We have increased costly overnight security even further and begun repainting the damage – this is such a shame to waste hard earned publicly fundraised money on such reckless behaviour.”