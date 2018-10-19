BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police were called by coastguards just after 18:00 on Thursday, with reports of a body having been found at Golden Cove, Ilfracombe.
The body has now been recovered.
Police said: "Whilst formal identification has yet to have taken place, the family of Catherine Yearsley, who has been missing since Sunday, have been informed of this development."
Councillor asks for £40m to house Cornwall's homeless
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall should spend £40m on providing temporary accommodation for homeless people and families in crisis, according to one local councillor.
It follows news that people in need in Cornwall are sometimes being housed in hotels in Devon, amounting to 750 nights over three years.
In one case, a person spent 52 nights in Plymouth.
Housing cabinet member Andrew Mitchell said he wanted the council to dip into its capital fund to address the shortage of emergency housing in Cornwall.
He wants to spend £40m on local accommodation space, such as converting an empty hotel or making so-called "container homes" from cargo containers.
Cornwall Council said it found the nearest and most suitable accommodation it could.
Rebel MP Mercer slams Tory government
A high-profile Tory MP from Devon has slammed his own party's government and questioned whether it still shares his
"values and ethos".
Ex-British Army officer Johnny Mercer, elected in 2015, said he would not have run in Plymouth Moor View "if the situation was like it is now".
In an interview with The House magazine, he warned that if Tory rows over Brexit let in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "I don't think we'd be forgiven for a generation, and we wouldn't deserve to be".
The 37-year-old father of two said that, with hindsight, his pre-MP self "wouldn't vote", adding: "There's no doubt about it that my set of values and ethos, I was comfortable that it was aligned with the Conservative Party.
"I'm not as comfortable that that's the case any more."
The Remain supporter, who describes himself as being centre-right, told the magazine Theresa May's Chequers deal was "your classic professional politician's answer" that pleases no one.
"People who pay our wages and vote for us expect us to make decisions and get on with government, not be fixated on us retaining our position," he added, warning that the party had "lost this ability to fight, to scrap for what we believe in".
Weather: A cold start, then sunshine
It will be a chilly start for some parts on Friday, with any isolated mist or fog patches clearing quite quickly.
Otherwise it'll be dry with some long spells of sunshine developing and light, rather variable winds.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Devon:
Cornwall:
Serious collision in Plymouth
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two people have been arrested following a serious collision involving a car and an elderly male pedestrian in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called at 00:38 on Friday.
St Levan Road is closed for a forensic examination. It is expected to be closed throughout the morning.