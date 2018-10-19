BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A high-profile Tory MP from Devon has slammed his own party's government and questioned whether it still shares his "values and ethos".

Ex-British Army officer Johnny Mercer, elected in 2015, said he would not have run in Plymouth Moor View "if the situation was like it is now".

UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

In an interview with The House magazine, he warned that if Tory rows over Brexit let in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "I don't think we'd be forgiven for a generation, and we wouldn't deserve to be".

The 37-year-old father of two said that, with hindsight, his pre-MP self "wouldn't vote", adding: "There's no doubt about it that my set of values and ethos, I was comfortable that it was aligned with the Conservative Party.

"I'm not as comfortable that that's the case any more."

The Remain supporter, who describes himself as being centre-right, told the magazine Theresa May's Chequers deal was "your classic professional politician's answer" that pleases no one.

"People who pay our wages and vote for us expect us to make decisions and get on with government, not be fixated on us retaining our position," he added, warning that the party had "lost this ability to fight, to scrap for what we believe in".