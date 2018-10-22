BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Residents are returning to their homes after a fire destroyed a large building in Newton Abbot. Huge clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the disused warehouse on Brunel Road after it caught fire on Sunday. Firefighters from across Devon were called in to tackle the blaze and residents were evacuated as a precaution.
Residents returning to their homes after Newton Abbot fire
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Ormrod 'feeling good' after winning two Invictus golds
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth's Mark Ormrod has won two gold medals at the Invictus Games in Sydney.
The former Royal Marine was competing in the endurance and sprint events for indoor rowing.
He was cheered on by his family and other members of Team UK at the city's Olympic Park.
Ormrod told the BBC that he was "feeling good" after the win...
Tom Daley changes partners ahead of Tokyo 2020
BBC Sport
Tom Daley has changed his synchronised diving partner ahead of Tokyo 2020.
The Plymouth-born diver claimed 10m bronze at Rio 2016 with Dan Goodfellow but will now be partnered by Matty Lee.
Goodfellow will join Jack Laugher after his Olympic gold medal winning team-mate Chris Mears announced he was taking a year out from the sport.
The pairs will make their competitive debuts together at the 2019 British Diving National Cup in Plymouth in February.
Fire destroys building in Newton Abbot
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A large fire has completely destroyed an empty warehouse near Newton Abbot train station.
Firefighters from across Devon were called in to tackle the blaze on Brunel Road, which started at about 13:05 on Sunday.
Several crews are still at the scene this morning and an investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire.
A number of local residents were temporarily relocated to a community centre for their safety.
The building had been described as an important part of the town's railway heritage.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Liskeard
BBC Spotlight
A man's been flown to Derriford Hospital after a crash in West Taphouse on Sunday afternoon.
He had to be cut free from his car after the accident involving three vehicles.
The A390 was closed for several hours.