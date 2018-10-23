BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police is trialling a scheme that allows officers to arrange medical help for people with low-level mental health problems before they reach crisis point.

The project means officers across the whole force area are able to call in a mental health nurse even if the person they are concerned about hasn't committed an offence.

Officers say they're spending 40% of their time dealing with people with mental health problems.

They're due to deal with anything from shouting in the street, to people who are self harming and having suicidal thoughts.

The project's being funded by the police and crime commissioner's office until April 2019.

Ch Insp Mark Bolt says it's a prevention measure...