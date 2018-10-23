BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A part of Exeter was sealed off on Monday night after an inmate got onto the roof of the city's prison.
Two roadblocks were put in place to stop members of the public going in front of the jail.
Police were called at about 20:10 although the incident was dealt with by prison staff.
Officers say the inmate is now off the roof and road closures were lifted at about 02:20.
Cats may not be rescued by fire service
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Firefighters in Devon and Somerset may not have to deal with stranded cats for very long.
Assistant chief fire officer Peter Bond told fire authority members on Monday that the service, given its shrinking budget, will have to focus on responding to fires and road traffic collisions.
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is only funded to deal with their statutory obligations of fires and road traffic collisions, but traditionally has helped out with incidents of flooding, specialist rescues, and animal rescues.
No specific proposals have been brought before the fire authority yet for the service to stop deal with scenarios such as rescuing cats up trees, but options and proposals for response, prevention and protection are included in the Change and Improvement Timeline that has previously been approved.
Peter Bond Assistant chief fire officer, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
All of our projects must support the delivery of a long-term balanced budget and projects that require significant investment must demonstrate a clear benefits plan of either investing to save, or investing to reduce risk, or ideally both."
Police scheme to tackle mental health problems
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
Devon and Cornwall Police is trialling a scheme that allows officers to arrange medical help for people with low-level mental health problems before they reach crisis point.
The project means officers across the whole force area are able to call in a mental health nurse even if the person they are concerned about hasn't committed an offence.
Officers say they're spending 40% of their time dealing with people with mental health problems.
They're due to deal with anything from shouting in the street, to people who are self harming and having suicidal thoughts.
The project's being funded by the police and crime commissioner's office until April 2019.
Ch Insp Mark Bolt says it's a prevention measure...
South West ranks low on fast food density stats
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Devon ranks among the lowest areas for fast food restaurant densities.
Statistics show that Devon only has 46 fast food outlets per 100,000 people, giving it a ranking of 191 out of the 215 local authorities.
Cornwall ranks 129th, with 57 outlets per 100,000 people.
Wokingham is at the bottom of the list with 27 outlets, while Westminster is top with 127, meaning there is a fast food restaurant for every 787 people in the area.
The MPs love a kebab...
Argyle call on fans to end abuse of Adams
Plymouth Argyle call on supporters to end "extreme and intolerable abuse" directed towards the players and manager Derek Adams.
There will be a chilly start to Tuesday morning.
Any overnight mist patches will then lift this morning to leave a dry day with some sunshine at times, but this will often be hazy due to high cloud cover.
Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).
Rail workers begin five-day strike
