BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The father of a Cornish teenager with a rare brain condition says there seem to be some gaps in the NHS for adolescent care.
Bridget Wells, who's 16, suddenly became ill at the beginning of September.
Doctors recently diagnosed her with an illness sometimes known as "brain on fire".
Her father Johnnie Wells says her care at the Royal Cornwall Hospital has been excellent, but because she's neither a child nor an adult, accessing specialist care elsewhere in the country has been tricky.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Firefighters rushed to car boot blaze
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in the boot of a car in Plymouth on Tuesday.
Fire crews from Camels Head were rushed to Ross Street at about 20:32 following reports of a car fire.
On arrival, they discovered a "small fire" within the boot of the car, which was quickly put out.
It is not known what caused the fire, but police said that it is not being treated as suspicious.
Gap in care for 'brain on fire' teen
BBC Spotlight
The father of a Cornish teenager with a rare brain condition says there seem to be some gaps in the NHS for adolescent care.
Bridget Wells, who's 16, suddenly became ill at the beginning of September.
Doctors recently diagnosed her with an illness sometimes known as "brain on fire".
Her father Johnnie Wells says her care at the Royal Cornwall Hospital has been excellent, but because she's neither a child nor an adult, accessing specialist care elsewhere in the country has been tricky.
Half a million pound access scheme for South West
BBC Spotlight
Half a million pounds of Heritage lottery cash is making life better for thousands of disabled people in the South West.
Castle Drogo on Dartmoor is one of 20 historic visitor attractions that will be using the money to improve access for deaf and blind people as well as wheelchair users.
The charity 'Heritage Disability' says where access can't be improved it'll provide things like virtual tours and more easily accessible guides.
Maryann Soaper from Heritage Ability says they are working with the sites...
Weather: Dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
Dry today with sunny periods. Staying dry tonight but becoming cloudier.
Once any early mist patches have cleared, Wednesday will be dry and generally fine with sunny periods and patchy cloud cover.
Maximum Temperature: 16C (61C).
Council spends more than £1m on temp execs
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council spent more than £1m on temporary executives over the past two years, with some being paid more than £800 a day, an FOI request has revealed.
Figures released by the council show that in 2017 and 2018 the authority spent more than £600,000 on 23 interim executives.
That was an increase on the previous year when the council spent £520,000 on 10 interim chiefs. In 2015/16 the amount spent was much lower at £171,728.48 on five staff.