BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mark Ormrod has won a bronze medal in the athletics finals at the Invictus Games in Sydney. Triple amputee Mark, from Plymouth, was competing in the discus event which was won by Dave Watson from the West Midlands. It's the former Royal Marine's sixth medal of the games.
Plymouth's Ormrod wins sixth medal at Invictus Games
Looe festival needs £200,000 to save the day
Organisers of Looe Saves the Day say they'll need to raise £200,000 if the festival is to go ahead next year.
A replacement music event was put together by volunteers last month after the annual event folded at the last minute.
At a public meeting last night there was support to keep the festival as a community-led project.
Devon travel: Torquay Road partially blocked
Weather: Partly cloudy with bright sunny spells
Fairly murky at first with low cloud and patchy fog.
Through Thursday morning, any fog will disperse and the low cloud will lift, leaving a dry and partly cloudy day with some bright spells.
Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F).
Treliske Repair Backlog ‘putting patients at risk’
New figures produced by the House of Commons Library reveal that Royal Cornwall NHS Trust’s repair bill backlog for maintenance that has a ‘high’ or ‘significant’ risk is now over £19m, a shocking increase of over £10m in just three years.
Quad biker 'seriously injured' in Mid Devon crash
Millicent Cooke
A man in his 60s has been “seriously injured” in a quad bike crash in Mid Devon.
Police were called to the B3137 at Edgeworthy Hill near Tiverton at about 18:00 on Wednesday.
The man “sustained multiple serious injuries” in the crash and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he is in a critical condition.
The road was closed for five and a half hours while emergency services dealt with the crash.
His next of kin have been informed.