BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall Council has apologised and paid compensation to a teenager who came to the authority for help in finding a place to live and was housed in a tent.

The vulnerable boy, who was 17 at the time in 2016, had a history of drug use and mental health problems.

He refused what was offered because he said it was too far away.

He then lived in a tent for five weeks - bought for him by a social worker - before moving into a static caravan and spending several nights sleeping rough.

He was left emaciated and was detained in a psychiatric hospital for 11 months following his ordeal.

The council has been ordered by the Local Government Ombudsman to pay him and his mother compensation totalling £2,500.

Council leader Adam Paynter said the case was not a simple one and they could not force him to take the offered accommodation...