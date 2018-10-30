BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Why did the council 'house' me in a tent?
- Academic on UAE spying charge bailed
- Appledore Shipyard petition to be handed into Commons
- Call for rail bridge after 'waits of 15 minutes an hour'
- Updates on Tuesday 30 October 2018
Suspected heroin and £6k cash seized in Ilfracombe
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Twenty-two wraps of suspected heroin and £6,000 worth of cash has been seized from a suspected drug dealer, police have said.
Officers carried out the work in Ilfracombe on Monday.
They added the amount of drugs they found could cause "immeasurable" harm to society.
Vulnerable teenager in tent 'was offered accommodation'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council has apologised and paid compensation to a teenager who came to the authority for help in finding a place to live and was housed in a tent.
The vulnerable boy, who was 17 at the time in 2016, had a history of drug use and mental health problems.
He refused what was offered because he said it was too far away.
He then lived in a tent for five weeks - bought for him by a social worker - before moving into a static caravan and spending several nights sleeping rough.
He was left emaciated and was detained in a psychiatric hospital for 11 months following his ordeal.
The council has been ordered by the Local Government Ombudsman to pay him and his mother compensation totalling £2,500.
Council leader Adam Paynter said the case was not a simple one and they could not force him to take the offered accommodation...
Reaction to the Budget in Cornwall
Cornwall is mentioned once by name in the Budget red book.
Police warning over 'drug 100 times stronger than heroin'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Police are warning people in the South West about drugs circulating containing fentanyl, a drug they say is 100 times stronger then heroin.
In a Facebook post, Kingsbridge Police says fentanyl is "highly dangerous" and the pills reportedly being circulated "shouldn't even be touched by skin let alone ingested".
Officers are describing them as "fake xanax tablets" and are asking those in possession of the pills to call them immediately.
Public Health England has previously warned those taking counterfeit xanax pills laced with the powerful painkiller are "dicing with death".
Call for rail bridge after 'waits of 15 minutes an hour'
BBC Spotlight
People living in Lostwithiel are stepping up a campaign to get a footbridge installed because they say they are having to wait about 15 minutes an hour at a railway level crossing.
Part of the problem is the added movement of China clay freight at the station, and residents want a bridge built before rail traffic gets even heavier.
Locals said they believed barriers could be shut for up to 30 minutes an hour when new trains come into service next year.
Lostwithiel Cornwall Councillor Colin Martin said the crossing was potentially dangerous...
Network Rail said it was working with Cornwall Council to try and find a solution.
Cornwall travel: Black ice on A390 Callington-Liskeard
BBC Radio Cornwall
Budget 2018: South West measures
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Miss the bits that matter for the South West on Monday? Here's a summary of the chancellor's measures that impact the region.
Third gorse fire in two days in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters in Cornwall have dealt with a third gorse fire in two days.
A blaze at St Agnes on Tuesday at about 20:00 was dealt with by crews from Perranporth and Tolvaddon.
The night before there were two gorse fires, near Padstow and on the Lizard.
Devon travel: Overturned car on A386 Sourton Cross
BBC Radio Devon
Weather: A frosty start and then mainly dry and bright
BBC Weather
A cold start on Tuesday, with some frost patches.
After those, a cool but mainly dry and bright day, with broken cloud and sunny spells.
Winds will be moderate north or north easterly at first, gradually backing west or south westerly by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F)
Gritters out across Devon
BBC Radio Devon
Gritters were out across Devon on Monday night as temperatures fell below 0C in many parts of the county.
More than 3,000 grit bins across Devon were also checked and filled in preparation for winter, road managers said.
Appledore Shipyard petition to be handed into Commons
BBC Spotlight
Supporters of a "Save Appledore Shipyard" petition are heading to London later to push for action.
The GMB and Unite unions said yard owner Babcock failed to win a key order, leaving workers in the balance, with some temporarily redeployed to Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth.
Their campaign to keep the north Devon shipyard open currently has more than 9,000 signatures. It is due to be handed in to the House of Commons, calling on the government to protect shipbuilding work there.
Babcock said it was disappointed not to have secured a contract for the armed forces in Malta, and it was reviewing the implication for the business.