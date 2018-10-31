BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Drug education plea by dead girl's mother
- Woman seriously injured in road crash near Looe
- Rural and coastal areas 'least socially mobile'
- Cattle market supporters try to raise £3m to save it
- Updates on Wednesday 31 October 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Devon travel: Fallen power cables close road in Sidmouth
BBC Radio Devon
MPs give Appledore Shipyard support
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A Devon MP says he will work alongside shipyard staff to persuade its owners to maintain its operation in Appledore.
Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox said he and North Devon MP Peter Heaton Jones met a delegation of workers from the shipyard in the House of Commons on Tuesday as they presented a petition of more than 10,000 signatures appealing to keep the yard open.
The GMB and Unite unions said yard owner Babcock failed to win a key order from the Armed Forces of Malta.
Mr Cox said the workers had his "complete support".
He added: "The government will do all it reasonably can, but what it cannot do is replace a commitment by Babcock and I will work alongside the Appledore representatives ... to persuade the company to maintain its operation at the yard."
Babcock said it was disappointed not to have secured a contract from Malta, and it was reviewing the implication for the business.
Cattle market supporters try to raise £3m to save it
Andrea Ormsby
BBC Spotlight
Campaigners in Devon are trying to raise £3m to save Hatherleigh's ancient cattle market.
The site is still used for a regular Tuesday pannier market, but the final livestock auction took place earlier this year.
Kingswood Homes plans to build more than 100 houses in the area, which was approved by West Devon Council in 2014.
Many in the community said they did not need more houses and wanted the site returned to its historic use instead.
Kingswood said it would keep a section for the pannier market.
A charter for a weekly market in Hatherleigh was granted by Henry III in 1220, according to the town's community website.
'Educate children about drugs', dead girl's mother warns
Gemma Taylor
BBC Radio Cornwall
The dangers of taking drugs are again being highlighted by the mother of a Cornish teenager, who died after taking a blue pill in her local park.
Fifteen-year-old Shakira Pellow died in July after taking a substance in a park in Camborne.
Her mother, Rita Hole, has urged other parents to talk to their children about substance abuse and the dangers of the dark web, where illegal drugs can be bought...
Rural and coastal areas 'least socially mobile'
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
People living in England's rural and coastal counties are having their life chances held back by a "false perception of affluence", MPs say.
An inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs placed Devon and Cornwall in the bottom 10 of areas for social mobility.
Their report said vital services like public transport, youth centres and childcare were being "hampered" by an "inequitable" council funding model that benefits urban areas.
They said rural areas were among the country's least "socially mobile".
The government is currently carrying out a "fair funding review".
Ministers said this would ensure "the link between local circumstances and resources allocated is clear".
Police drones grounded over power bug
Some incidents in which DJI drones "suffered a complete loss of power" have concerned UK authorities.Read more
Woman seriously injured in road crash near Looe
BBC Radio Cornwall
A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash near Looe.
The 53-year-old driver of a Nissan Micra was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth after the single-vehicle crash on an unclassified road leading to Millendreath at about 15:30 on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
School bus firm's licence revoked over finance concerns
Devon Live
An Exeter school bus firm has its licence revoked due to concerns over its finances.
Weather: Some sunny intervals but showers possible
BBC Weather
A cold start for Wednesday before some sunny intervals, but also large amounts of cloud with the chance of showers pushing up from the south.
These could be heavy with thunder.
Feeling milder.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Satanic graffiti 'work of pranksters'
The Church of Satan's high priest said genuine believers would have their own home ritual spaces.Read more