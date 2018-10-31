BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A Devon MP says he will work alongside shipyard staff to persuade its owners to maintain its operation in Appledore.

Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox said he and North Devon MP Peter Heaton Jones met a delegation of workers from the shipyard in the House of Commons on Tuesday as they presented a petition of more than 10,000 signatures appealing to keep the yard open.

The GMB and Unite unions said yard owner Babcock failed to win a key order from the Armed Forces of Malta.

Mr Cox said the workers had his "complete support".

He added: "The government will do all it reasonably can, but what it cannot do is replace a commitment by Babcock and I will work alongside the Appledore representatives ... to persuade the company to maintain its operation at the yard."

Babcock said it was disappointed not to have secured a contract from Malta, and it was reviewing the implication for the business.