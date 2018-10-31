BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon travel: Fallen power cables close road in Sidmouth

    BBC Radio Devon

    • In Sidmouth, Woolbrook Road is closed in both directions between High Street and Alexandria Road due to fallen power cables
    • On the M5 southbound between Cullompton and Exeter, there are reports of debris on the road
    • In Newton Abbot, there's heavy traffic on roads in and around the town centre due to roadworks
    • In Totnes, Plymouth Road is closed both directions near Follaton House for electricity work. A diversion is in place. Expect delays on the A385 due to that closure

  2. MPs give Appledore Shipyard support

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Appledore Shipyard
    Copyright: BBC

    A Devon MP says he will work alongside shipyard staff to persuade its owners to maintain its operation in Appledore.

    Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox said he and North Devon MP Peter Heaton Jones met a delegation of workers from the shipyard in the House of Commons on Tuesday as they presented a petition of more than 10,000 signatures appealing to keep the yard open.

    The GMB and Unite unions said yard owner Babcock failed to win a key order from the Armed Forces of Malta.

    Appledore Shipyard petition
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Cox said the workers had his "complete support".

    He added: "The government will do all it reasonably can, but what it cannot do is replace a commitment by Babcock and I will work alongside the Appledore representatives ... to persuade the company to maintain its operation at the yard."

    Babcock said it was disappointed not to have secured a contract from Malta, and it was reviewing the implication for the business.

  3. Cattle market supporters try to raise £3m to save it

    Andrea Ormsby

    BBC Spotlight

    Hatherleigh cattle market
    Copyright: BBC

    Campaigners in Devon are trying to raise £3m to save Hatherleigh's ancient cattle market.

    The site is still used for a regular Tuesday pannier market, but the final livestock auction took place earlier this year.

    Kingswood Homes plans to build more than 100 houses in the area, which was approved by West Devon Council in 2014.

    Many in the community said they did not need more houses and wanted the site returned to its historic use instead.

    Kingswood said it would keep a section for the pannier market.

    A charter for a weekly market in Hatherleigh was granted by Henry III in 1220, according to the town's community website.

  4. 'Educate children about drugs', dead girl's mother warns

    Gemma Taylor

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Shakira Pellow. Pic: Family handout
    Copyright: Family handout

    The dangers of taking drugs are again being highlighted by the mother of a Cornish teenager, who died after taking a blue pill in her local park.

    Fifteen-year-old Shakira Pellow died in July after taking a substance in a park in Camborne.

    Her mother, Rita Hole, has urged other parents to talk to their children about substance abuse and the dangers of the dark web, where illegal drugs can be bought...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Educate children about drugs', dead girl's mother warns

  5. Rural and coastal areas 'least socially mobile'

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    People living in England's rural and coastal counties are having their life chances held back by a "false perception of affluence", MPs say.

    An inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs placed Devon and Cornwall in the bottom 10 of areas for social mobility.

    Their report said vital services like public transport, youth centres and childcare were being "hampered" by an "inequitable" council funding model that benefits urban areas.

    They said rural areas were among the country's least "socially mobile".

    The government is currently carrying out a "fair funding review".

    Ministers said this would ensure "the link between local circumstances and resources allocated is clear".

    Coastal village
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Woman seriously injured in road crash near Looe

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash near Looe.

    The 53-year-old driver of a Nissan Micra was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth after the single-vehicle crash on an unclassified road leading to Millendreath at about 15:30 on Tuesday.

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

  9. Weather: Some sunny intervals but showers possible

    BBC Weather

    A cold start for Wednesday before some sunny intervals, but also large amounts of cloud with the chance of showers pushing up from the south.

    These could be heavy with thunder.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Feeling milder.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

