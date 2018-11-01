BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire last night.

When firefighters arrived at the building in Newtown Close, Exeter, crews confirmed there was still someone in the first floor flat, which was on fire.

Fire crews from Danes Castle and Middlemoor rescued the man, and gave him first aid before the arrival of an ambulance.

The fire in the flat was described as "severe", and the fire service used a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan - used to remove smoke and heat - as well as a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.