BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Ferry company: 'Brexit fear reflected in bookings'
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Brittany Ferries is warning Brexit threatens international tourism built up through ports such as Plymouth over the last 45 years.
The French-owned company has three new ships on order for the period after Britain leaves the EU, but its UK and Ireland director John Napton says family bookings for next summer are already showing a worrying downward trend.
Quote Message: There's certainly some fear with passengers of what next year looks like as far as travel's concerned. There's some specific areas like pet passports - which may or may not exist next year. Then there's a broader question about the strength of sterling, the cost of holidays both to Europe and worldwide, if sterling is depressed any further than it is today." from John Napton
There's certainly some fear with passengers of what next year looks like as far as travel's concerned. There's some specific areas like pet passports - which may or may not exist next year. Then there's a broader question about the strength of sterling, the cost of holidays both to Europe and worldwide, if sterling is depressed any further than it is today."
Man taken to hospital after rescue from flat fire
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire last night.
When firefighters arrived at the building in Newtown Close, Exeter, crews confirmed there was still someone in the first floor flat, which was on fire.
Fire crews from Danes Castle and Middlemoor rescued the man, and gave him first aid before the arrival of an ambulance.
The fire in the flat was described as "severe", and the fire service used a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan - used to remove smoke and heat - as well as a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.
Body found in search for elderly man
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man's body has been found during a search for a 79-year-old man who went missing from east Devon.
The body was found by the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team from Ashburton, in "dense undergrowth" at the base of Dunscombe cliffs, near Sidmouth.
The search of the area was launched on Tuesday after the man was reported missing and his car was found in the area. However the search had to be postponed until Wednesday due to "difficult terrain".
The man's family have been informed, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.
South West weather: Sunny spells developing
BBC Weather
There will be a few showers first thing along with some shallow mist patches.
However, some sunny spells will develop and it will become dry for a time before a few further showers develop this afternoon.
Light or moderate northwesterly winds will be fresh or locally strong for a time.
