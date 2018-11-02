BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The hunting ban is failing to stop Exmoor's deer being targeted, the former head of the police's National Wildlife Crime Unit has claimed.

Martin Sims said groups were exploiting loopholes in the Hunting Act.

Hunting the animals is illegal, but exemptions allow the deer to be targeted in some circumstances.

"There needs to be a serious look at all the exemptions in the current state that they are because, clearly, there are loopholes and hunts then try and get through those loopholes to continue hunting." - Martin Sims, Director of investigations, League Against Cruel Sports

Mr Sims has been monitoring the Devon and Somerset Staghounds. It said its hunts were entirely legal because its activities were in connection with the research and observation of deer.

The UK government said it had no plans to amend the act.

It said exemptions are subject to very strict conditions and those found guilty of breaches risk unlimited fines.