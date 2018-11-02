BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- South Western Ambulance staff 'victims of bullying'
- Fears for Hemerdon tungsten mine landscaping
- Five hospitalised in carbon monoxide incident
- Updates on Friday 2 November 2018
Exmoor deer 'targeted under hunting loopholes'
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
The hunting ban is failing to stop Exmoor's deer being targeted, the former head of the police's National Wildlife Crime Unit has claimed.
Martin Sims said groups were exploiting loopholes in the Hunting Act.
Hunting the animals is illegal, but exemptions allow the deer to be targeted in some circumstances.
Mr Sims has been monitoring the Devon and Somerset Staghounds. It said its hunts were entirely legal because its activities were in connection with the research and observation of deer.
The UK government said it had no plans to amend the act.
It said exemptions are subject to very strict conditions and those found guilty of breaches risk unlimited fines.
Exeter has 'ninth healthiest high street in Britain'
BBC Radio Devon
Exeter is in the top ten of healthy British high streets.
The Royal Society for Public Health has published a league table ranking 70 of Britain's major towns and cities by the impact of their high streets on the public's health and wellbeing.
It looks at things including the number of fast food shops, vape shops, off-licences and empty properties.
Grimsby is rated as having the unhealthiest high street, with Edinburgh the healthiest.
Exeter comes in at number nine, with Edinburgh, Canterbury and Taunton making up the top three.
South West weather: Dry and fine but turning hazy
BBC Weather
Following a cold and frosty start, today will be dry and fine with lots of sunshine, but it will turn hazy through the afternoon as high cloud spreads in from the west.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Teens want more from rural life
Ambulance staff 'victims of bullying'
Some staff also witnessed people watching pornography and play-acting sex acts, a report reveals.
Five hospitalised in carbon monoxide incident
BBC Radio Cornwall
Five people have been taken to hospital after being affected by carbon monoxide at a house in Bodmin.
Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to search the house in Northey Road with a gas detector, before switching off all the appliances.
An ambulance was called to the incident on Thursday night just after 22:00.
PM 'proud' to back Astor statue bid
Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard, who is leading the campaign, says Mrs May's support is "superb news".
Fears for Hemerdon tungsten mine landscaping
BBC Radio Devon
People living close to the tungsten mine at Hemerdon near Plymouth say they are concerned about the site now it is no longer operational.
Wolf Minerals stopped working at the site last month after it suffered financial difficulties.
The official receiver is hoping to sell it as a going concern but local people say they want more information about a financial bond which was agreed in the past to ensure the long term restoration of the landscape.
Neighbour Kelvin Horton said locals had concerns about the balance between the environment and jobs...
Industry analysts said when Wolf went into administration the mine was expected to re-open "after renegotiations with creditors".