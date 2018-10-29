BBC Local Live: South West

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a farm in St Mary's, Jersey. A member of the public raised the alarm at 01:27 on Sunday, after they saw smoke and flames rising from a field. The structure on fire was a wood storage shed. Two appliances from States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service attended with breathing apparatus, but the "scarceness of water supplies in the area" meant they called for a water carrier. Crews remained on the scene for more than two hours, extinguishing the fire and damping down.
Garage owner disputes need for MOT tests for all vehicles
Jersey Evening Post
Most of the island’s cars are roadworthy and MOT-style tests should not be introduced for all vehicles, a garage owner has said.
Fire destroys shed in St Mary's
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
South West weather: Frosty start
BBC Weather
A cold start with the chance of some frost in sheltered areas, otherwise a dry, fine day with patchy cloud and plenty of sunshine.
Winds will be light or moderate east or north easterly and top temperatures just 9°C (48F).
Devon
Cornwall
CI weather: Sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
Sunshine at times but there will be showers too, driven in on a fresh north-east wind.
Staying breezy this afternoon with the chance of further showers but also sunny spells.
A few further showers this evening and overnight but in general, rather a lot of dry weather is expected and there should be some clear spells too.
Guernsey
Jersey
Man dies while diving off Bovisand
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A 56-year-old man has died while diving off Bovisand, near Plymouth.
Emergency services were called just before 11:00 on Sunday, with two RNLI lifeboats sent to help with the search, as well as Plymouth and Yelm Coastguard Rescue Teams.
The coastguard's search and rescue helicopter and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were also involved.
The man was found and flown to Derriford Hospital, but later died.
Prison work to be paid for by criminals
BBC Radio Jersey
Money seized from criminals will pay for the next phase of work at Jersey's prison.
Work to modernise HM Prison La Moye began in 2006, and has so far provided an additional 41 cells and a new kitchen block.
The next phase will include the replacement of the secure vehicle gate and the completion of the visitor entrance and search areas.
The Criminal Offences Confiscation Fund - made from money seized from criminals - will pay for the majority of the work.