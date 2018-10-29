BBC Local Live: South West

  2. Fire destroys shed in St Mary's

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a farm in St Mary's, Jersey.

    A member of the public raised the alarm at 01:27 on Sunday, after they saw smoke and flames rising from a field.

    Fire
    Copyright: SJFRS

    The structure on fire was a wood storage shed.

    Two appliances from States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service attended with breathing apparatus, but the "scarceness of water supplies in the area" meant they called for a water carrier.

    Crews remained on the scene for more than two hours, extinguishing the fire and damping down.

  3. South West weather: Frosty start

    BBC Weather

    A cold start with the chance of some frost in sheltered areas, otherwise a dry, fine day with patchy cloud and plenty of sunshine.

    Winds will be light or moderate east or north easterly and top temperatures just 9°C (48F).

    Devon

    Devon weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

  4. CI weather: Sunshine and showers

    BBC Weather

    Sunshine at times but there will be showers too, driven in on a fresh north-east wind.

    Staying breezy this afternoon with the chance of further showers but also sunny spells.

    A few further showers this evening and overnight but in general, rather a lot of dry weather is expected and there should be some clear spells too.

    Guernsey

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

    Jersey

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Man dies while diving off Bovisand

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A 56-year-old man has died while diving off Bovisand, near Plymouth.

    Emergency services were called just before 11:00 on Sunday, with two RNLI lifeboats sent to help with the search, as well as Plymouth and Yelm Coastguard Rescue Teams.

    The coastguard's search and rescue helicopter and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were also involved.

    The man was found and flown to Derriford Hospital, but later died.

    Bovisand
    Copyright: Google

  6. Prison work to be paid for by criminals

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Money seized from criminals will pay for the next phase of work at Jersey's prison.

    Work to modernise HM Prison La Moye began in 2006, and has so far provided an additional 41 cells and a new kitchen block.

    The next phase will include the replacement of the secure vehicle gate and the completion of the visitor entrance and search areas.

    The Criminal Offences Confiscation Fund - made from money seized from criminals - will pay for the majority of the work.

    La Moye prison
    Copyright: BBC
