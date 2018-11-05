BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A dive team has found what is believed to be the last resting place of 11 Cornish trawler men and reservists who died serving as minesweepers in World War One.

Having hit a mine in December 1916 and sunk, the wreck of the St Ives lay hidden on the seabed for more than a century.

The discovery of the remnants of a steam boiler thought to belong to the lost fishing vessel was made in Falmouth Bay by a team of divers who spent months searching.

Dr Laura Rowe, a maritime history lecturer at the University of Exeter, describes some of the dangers its crew faced...