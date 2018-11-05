BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Vigil to mark birthday of drugs death girl Shakira
- Thousands expected to Ottery for Tar Barrels
- Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man
- Refit ferry not ready for service
Referee Sara Cox says she "enjoys" being an inspiration to others after making English rugby union history on Sunday.
WW1 minesweeper crew 'always in imminent danger'
BBC Inside Out
A dive team has found what is believed to be the last resting place of 11 Cornish trawler men and reservists who died serving as minesweepers in World War One.
Having hit a mine in December 1916 and sunk, the wreck of the St Ives lay hidden on the seabed for more than a century.
The discovery of the remnants of a steam boiler thought to belong to the lost fishing vessel was made in Falmouth Bay by a team of divers who spent months searching.
Dr Laura Rowe, a maritime history lecturer at the University of Exeter, describes some of the dangers its crew faced...
Referee Cox makes English rugby history
Sara Cox becomes the first woman to referee a top-tier English match in Wasps' Premiership Rugby Cup win over Northampton.
Cornwall travel: Broken-down train delays rail services
BBC Radio Cornwall
There is a broken-down train between Penzance and Truro which is causing some cancellations and delays of up to an hour across the county.
Disruption is expected until 11:30.
Marine rescue training for volunteers
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
British Divers Marine Life Rescue has been training volunteers how to help save whales, dolphins and seals stranded on beaches around Devon and Cornwall's coastline.
The training on Sunday at Wembury included lectures on marine mammal identification, biology, physiology, first aid and rescue techniques.
At the shoreline, volunteers using models were also taught how to handle and lift an injured dolphin and refloat a two-tonne pilot whale.
South West weather: Dry with sunny periods
BBC Weather
It will be a mostly cloudy morning with a few scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in places.
However, some bright or sunny periods should develop for a time while light or moderate southeasterly winds will become locally fresh around the coast and to the west.
Tonight will be largely dry with just a few scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle over the moors. Winds will be mainly moderate from the south or southeast.
Devon
Cornwall
Refit ferry not ready for service
BBC Radio Cornwall
Torpoint ferry services could be slower than usual for another week - because of a delay in fixing one of three vessels on the route.
Plym Two, which has been out of action since September for a refit, was due to be back in service today, but is now not expected until Friday.
Route Du Rhum yacht race under way
Andy Breare
BBC Spotlight
Two South West yachtsmen have set off from St Malo in France on the Route Du Rhum single-handed transatlantic yacht race to Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.
They're among more than 120 yachts competing in the 3,542 mile-race - nearly 100 more than the 38 when it first began in 1978.
Ahead of the start on Sunday, second-time competitor, Jerseyman Phil Sharp, described the competition as "immense", while Falmouth's Sam Goodchild said he was "nervous but excited".
The race takes place every four years.
Westward Ho! flat damaged in 'deliberate blaze'
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The front door of a flat in Westward Ho! was deliberately set alight in a blaze on Sunday evening, which damaged much of the property, firefighters say.
Three fire crews were sent out to the home in Kingsley Road at about 17:30 to deal with the blaze which caused "50% smoke damage ... and 15% fire damage".
No-one was injured. Police are investigating the cause.
Vigil to mark birthday of drugs death girl
BBC Radio Cornwall
A vigil will be held in memory of a girl who died after taking drugs.
Shakira Pellow would have turned 16 today.
She collapsed in Camborne in July and died later in hospital after taking an unidentified substance.
Shakira's family described her as a "bubbly girl with her whole life ahead of her".
Shakira's mother Rita is asking friends and family to join her in the park in Meneth Road in Pengegon at 18:00.
Flaming Nora! It's burning tar barrels time
BBC Spotlight
Thousands of people are expected to gather in Ottery St Mary this evening for the annual tar barrels event.
The centuries-old tradition involves "bar rollers" - men, women and even children - running through the town square with burning barrels on their shoulders.
During the various "rolls", the barrels are passed from person to person, with folded hessian sacks used to protect the rollers' hands.
It's believed to have started in the early 17th Century after the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police officers are "extremely concerned" for a man who has gone missing in the Dartmouth area.
Martin Bennett - also known as Ben - has not been seen for a few days.
According to Devon and Cornwall Police, Mr Bennett has Huntington's disease and has a tremor and walks with a limp and mumbles when speaking.
He likes to visit Blackpool Sands and Dartmouth Castle.