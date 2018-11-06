BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- A30: Lorry fire closes road 'until midnight'
- Drilling begins for 'hot rocks' power
- Goodchild mast snaps in Route Du Rhum
- Updates on Tuesday 6 November 2018
Man dies after tipper truck crash
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man has died after being hit by a tipper truck.
It's believed the vehicle, which was travelling from Braunton towards Barnstaple, hit the 58-year-old pedestrian on the A361 in Devon
Emergency services were called at about 17:40, and the man was taken to North Devon District Hospital, but later died.
His family have been informed of his death, but formal identification is yet to take place.
Devon and Cornwall Police have started an investigation, and are asking for any dashcam footage which could assist them.
A30 lorry fire vehicle 'completely burnt-out'
Richard Green
BBC Radio Devon
A lorry which caught fire on the A30 in Devon is now a completely burnt-out shell.
The dual carriageway between Fingle Glenn and Ide was shut after fire crews were called late on Monday night to the blaze.
Recovery vehicles are alongside what remains of it.
There are queues of at least two miles heading towards Exeter before the Fingle Glen turn-off, where there is a diversion.
From what I can see, it looks like the road is going to be shut for a considerable amount of time.
Air Show gets go-ahead
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Torbay Council has given a firm commitment that the 2019 Torbay Air Show will definitely go ahead.
Doubts were raised earlier this year when the elected mayor, Gordon Oliver, pulled a £90,000 subsidy for the show from next year’s budget.
But the council is now sending out the message that it definitely will go ahead – funded by sponsorship, donations and income.
Senior councillors called on local businesses to help fund the event, which they said has brought in more than £17m to the local economy over the last three years.
The event in early June is traditionally the first major free public air show featuring the Red Arrows.
Last year the total cost of putting on the show was more than £200,000.
A30 lorry fire recovery 'is complicated'
Gordon Sparks
BBC Radio Devon
Recovery of a burnt-out lorry and repairing the road surface of the A30 where it caught fire will "probably take a fair while", highways bosses say.
The dual carriageway between Fingle Glenn and Ide was shut after fire crews were called late on Monday night to the blaze.
Mark Driscoll, of Highways England, said they had to remove the vehicle and its burnt-out contents.
Diversions are in place, but queues have built up in the area.
The road is expected to remain closed until midnight because of the recovery operation, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.
Drilling begins for 'hot rocks' power
Goodchild mast snaps in Route Du Rhum
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Sam Goodchild has dismasted overnight while racing in the transatlantic yacht race, the Route du Rhum.
According to the Route du Rhum, the Falmouth skipper was in third place in the 53-vessel Class40, when his mast broke at about 03:30 on Tuesday morning.
The 28-year-old - who is reportedly uninjured after the incident - was sailing in about 30 knots of south-westerly winds at the time.
He is currently on his way to Brest, 300 miles east of the course.
Meanwhile, Jersey sailor Phil Sharp is up to fourth place in the same Class40 division.
Sennen surfer's leap for safety from huge wave
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Surfer Seb Smart's short cut could have turned into tragedy as a huge wave rose up to knock him over.
Seb was taking a short cut to the waves along the harbour wall at Sennen when the massive wave washed him several metres into the harbour.
"There's a wave that breaks in front of the chip shop," he said.
"To get there you can either paddle from the harbour or run along the pier. It'll save you about 10 seconds of paddling if you run along the pier.
"I got half way along and saw a giant coming for the pier.
"All I could do was just go with it. I knew I'd be safe on the other side."
He admitted he was "worried because those waves can toss three tonne boulders over that pier like grains of sand".
And has it put him off the short cut?
"No not really, I'll do it again if I feel like it."
A30 lorry fire to close road until midnight
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The A30 eastbound will remain closed until midnight because of a lorry fire, firefighters say.
The dual carriageway between Fingle Glenn and Ide was shut after fire crews were called just before 23:00 on Monday night to the blaze.
The heat was intense enough to cause the lorry's tyres to explode.
Firefighters said diversions were in place through Pathfinder Village to rejoin at Alphington.
They added that other diversions were via the A3015 (Topsham Road) and A379 for motorway traffic.
"Heavy congestion is expected, so seeking alternative routes is advised," Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Tar Barrels event 'secure'
Scott Bingham
BBC Spotlight
Organisers of the Ottery St Mary Tar Barrels which took place last night say they're confident the future of the event is secure.
Rising insurance costs had threatened to kill off the centuries-old tradition.
But bigger crowds and determined fundraisers have helped bring in thousands of pounds.
The historic event has run for more than 400 years - barrels of tar are set alight and carried through the east Devon town's streets by men, women and children.
'Another night of officers assaulted'
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A senior sergeant has lifted the lid on the reality of policing on the front line in Devon.
Exeter-based sergeant Chris Pusey revealed details of what happened during his night shift ending on Sunday morning.
He said officers had been assaulted, no one had eaten and his team had been “far and wide” across the force area.
The post on the social network Twitter said they were “drowning in paperwork” and jobs were “still coming thick and fast”.
The tweet from the response sergeant and search team leader was posted at 05:39 on Saturday and ended: “Hurry up early turn. It’s getting tiring now.”
No further details of the assaults on officers were disclosed, but the report comes just days after the launch of a campaign to highlight the rising number of attacks on emergency service workers.
Inspector Andrew Berry, chair of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation which represents officers, replied to the sergeant on Twitter: “Thank you for sharing Chris and describing the reality of policing.
“I hope your colleagues aren’t badly injured.
“I have just written to all our local MPs to point out the pressure you guys are under and I will continue to bang this drum inside and outside the force. “
A30 closed all day after lorry fire
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The A30 eastbound is closed because of a lorry fire.
Tavistock Police said the section of road, between Fingle Glenn and Ide, will be closed for most of the day.
Two fire crews were called just before 23:00 on Monday night and called for further help due to the size of the blaze.
The tyres of the lorry were exploding due to the heat.
In total, five crews and two water carriers were sent to the scene.
There are diversions in place, but police said that HGVs are best taking the A38, as the diversions could be "problematic".
South West weather: Gale force winds this afternoon
BBC Weather
It will be a largely cloudy morning with some patchy rain, although low cloud will lift and break to become brighter for a short time before thicker cloud and and some more persistent and occasionally heavy, showery rain moves in this afternoon.
There is also a risk of thunder.
Light or moderate south to southwesterly winds will increase and may reach near gale or gale force at times.
