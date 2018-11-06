BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man has died after being hit by a tipper truck.

It's believed the vehicle, which was travelling from Braunton towards Barnstaple, hit the 58-year-old pedestrian on the A361 in Devon

Emergency services were called at about 17:40, and the man was taken to North Devon District Hospital, but later died.

His family have been informed of his death, but formal identification is yet to take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police have started an investigation, and are asking for any dashcam footage which could assist them.