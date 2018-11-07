BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Train travellers on the main line out of Devon and Cornwall are having to take buses between Exeter and Newton Abbot because of concerns that the track at Dawlish wil be overwhelmed by rough seas.

Strong winds and high tides mean the line is expected to be closed until at least midday, said Network Rail

GWR will continue to operate trains between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids, and between Newton Abbot, Plymouth and Penzance.

However some early morning services may be cancelled at short notice or delayed. Customers should check before they travel for the very latest information.

Those with tickets to travel on Wednesday will be able to use them to travel on Thursday instead - customers who choose not to travel will be entitled to a refund.

Network Rail Western Route managing director Mark Langman said: "“Safety is our priority and owing to expected extreme weather no services will be able to run through Dawlish and Teignmouth in the morning."