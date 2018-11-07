BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Train travellers switched to buses over Dawlish 'extreme' weather
- Updates on Wednesday 7 November 2018
Men charged in village murders probe
Two men re-arrested in connection with the murder inquiry into deaths in 2015 and 2017 are charged.Read more
Train travellers switched to buses over Dawlish 'extreme' weather
BBC Radio Devon
Train travellers on the main line out of Devon and Cornwall are having to take buses between Exeter and Newton Abbot because of concerns that the track at Dawlish wil be overwhelmed by rough seas.
Strong winds and high tides mean the line is expected to be closed until at least midday, said Network Rail
GWR will continue to operate trains between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids, and between Newton Abbot, Plymouth and Penzance.
However some early morning services may be cancelled at short notice or delayed. Customers should check before they travel for the very latest information.
Those with tickets to travel on Wednesday will be able to use them to travel on Thursday instead - customers who choose not to travel will be entitled to a refund.
Network Rail Western Route managing director Mark Langman said: "“Safety is our priority and owing to expected extreme weather no services will be able to run through Dawlish and Teignmouth in the morning."
South West weather: Thundery rain turns to sunny intervals
BBC Weather
It'll be a cloudy start to the day with further outbreaks of heavy and perhaps thundery rain.
However, the showers will become less prolonged during the morning as bright or sunny intervals also develop.
Later today the showers will begin to die away and it will become sunnier from the west towards the evening.
Moderate or fresh southerly winds will turn to the west and increase to near gale or gale force for a time later.
