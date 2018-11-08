BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Recruitment freeze on cards amid overspend at Devon County Council
- Updates on Thursday 8 November 2018
Tributes paid to 'much loved' guitar teacher killed in lorry crash
Devon Live
Des Miles, a classical guitar teacher and the musical director of The North Devon Guitar Ensemble, has been named locally.
Recruitment freeze on cards amid overspend at Devon County Council
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
Devon County Council's considering a recruitment freeze to deal with its £10m overspend on children's services.
There's been an increasing number of children who need to be housed in residential and secure units.
For example there are five children who cost more than £400,000 each a year to look after but they need round the clock one-to-one care.
The council's also responsible for 45 children who cost around £4,000 a week to care for and house.
On top of that, the council's also funding a rising number of children with disabilities who attend independent special schools and further education colleges.
The council is considering delaying filling vacancies for two months after the post-holder leaves, banning all non-essential overtime and ending attendance at conferences and some allowances.
Plymouth and Torbay are also having to take special measures to deal with the higher than forecast costs of looking after vulnerable children.
South West weather: Showers clearing through morning
BBC Weather
There will be some showery outbreaks of rain at first, some of which will be heavy.
However, most of the showers will clear to the west this morning to become largely dry with some bright or sunny intervals periods possible.
Southwesterly winds will turn to the south or southeast and become fresh or strong, but up to near gale of gale force at times near the south coast.
Devon
Cornwall