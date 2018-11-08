BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon County Council's considering a recruitment freeze to deal with its £10m overspend on children's services.

There's been an increasing number of children who need to be housed in residential and secure units.

For example there are five children who cost more than £400,000 each a year to look after but they need round the clock one-to-one care.

The council's also responsible for 45 children who cost around £4,000 a week to care for and house.

On top of that, the council's also funding a rising number of children with disabilities who attend independent special schools and further education colleges.

The council is considering delaying filling vacancies for two months after the post-holder leaves, banning all non-essential overtime and ending attendance at conferences and some allowances.

Plymouth and Torbay are also having to take special measures to deal with the higher than forecast costs of looking after vulnerable children.