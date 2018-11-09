BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans for a 20-storey apartment block next to Plymouth's Sutton Harbour have been given the go-ahead.
The building will comprise 170 flats, along with commercial space on the ground floor.
Building of the £60m development, known as Sugar Quay, is due to start next year.
Quote Message: I'm looking forward to revitalising that part of our waterfront no end. I think when it's built it'll be an absolutely fantastic addition to what's there already." from Councillor Bill Stevens Plymouth City Council Planning Committee
I'm looking forward to revitalising that part of our waterfront no end. I think when it's built it'll be an absolutely fantastic addition to what's there already."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man cut from car after driving over bank
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man has been treated by paramedics after his car veered off the A377 at Eggesford and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.
Emergency services were called at around 21:00 on Thursday, with fire crews eventually having to cut the man free from his car.
Fire appliances were dispatched form Chulmleigh and North Tawton, with a "heavy rescue vehicle" from Middlemoor.
Half-haircut firefighter gets flamed
The semi-shorn blazebuster's barnet left some social media users missing the point.Read more
Plymouth's £60m harbour development gets go-ahead
BBC Radio Devon
Plans for a 20-storey apartment block next to Plymouth's Sutton Harbour have been given the go-ahead.
The building will comprise 170 flats, along with commercial space on the ground floor.
Building of the £60m development, known as Sugar Quay, is due to start next year.
Roadworks hit further delays after 15 months
BBC Radio Cornwall
Roadworks which are already 15 months overdue have been delayed by another two weeks.
The development of the new dual carriageway on the A30 at Temple had an updated completion date set for Saturday, but that's been extended again until 23 November due to the bad weather.
Contractor Keir is now being fined more than £2,000 per day for the delays.
The company said, despite "challenging conditions", it was nearing completion and it had delivered the project "safely and to a high standard".
The gamer who spent seven years in his dressing gown
BBC Culture
BBC Culture
A gamer who spent years adrift in an online world has developed a board game to help isolated young people.Read more
South West weather: 60mph winds by evening
BBC Weather
Early showers will clear on Friday morning to become dry and bright for a time with some spells of sunshine.
However, by late morning cloud will increase from the west and rain will move in during the afternoon.
The rain will be heavy at times, while winds will turn to the south and increase to gale or severe gale with gusts to between 50 and 60mph likely.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Cornwall