BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 9 November 2018

  1. Man cut from car after driving over bank

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A man has been treated by paramedics after his car veered off the A377 at Eggesford and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

    Emergency services were called at around 21:00 on Thursday, with fire crews eventually having to cut the man free from his car.

    Fire appliances were dispatched form Chulmleigh and North Tawton, with a "heavy rescue vehicle" from Middlemoor.

  3. Plymouth's £60m harbour development gets go-ahead

    BBC Radio Devon

    Plans for a 20-storey apartment block next to Plymouth's Sutton Harbour have been given the go-ahead.

    The building will comprise 170 flats, along with commercial space on the ground floor.

    Building of the £60m development, known as Sugar Quay, is due to start next year.

    Quote Message: I'm looking forward to revitalising that part of our waterfront no end. I think when it's built it'll be an absolutely fantastic addition to what's there already." from Councillor Bill Stevens Plymouth City Council Planning Committee
    Councillor Bill StevensPlymouth City Council Planning Committee
    Sutton Harbour
  4. Roadworks hit further delays after 15 months

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Roadworks which are already 15 months overdue have been delayed by another two weeks.

    The development of the new dual carriageway on the A30 at Temple had an updated completion date set for Saturday, but that's been extended again until 23 November due to the bad weather.

    Contractor Keir is now being fined more than £2,000 per day for the delays.

    The company said, despite "challenging conditions", it was nearing completion and it had delivered the project "safely and to a high standard".

    A30 Temple
  6. South West weather: 60mph winds by evening

    BBC Weather

    Early showers will clear on Friday morning to become dry and bright for a time with some spells of sunshine.

    However, by late morning cloud will increase from the west and rain will move in during the afternoon.

    The rain will be heavy at times, while winds will turn to the south and increase to gale or severe gale with gusts to between 50 and 60mph likely.

    Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).

    Weather chart
    Cornwall

    Weather chart
