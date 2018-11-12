BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Cornish creamery's 'fishy stink' causes village outcry
- Kylie to play summer show at Eden Project
- Farmers encouraged to embrace new slurry spreading methods
- Updates on Monday 12 November 2018
'Pungent fishy stink' causes outcry
People living near a Dairy Crest creamery in Cornwall say the smell makes them feel sick.Read more
Envelope update
Devon fishermen lost at sea remembered
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two Devon fishermen who died in rough seas 20 years ago have been remembered by lifeboat crews.
On the 12 November 1998, the Clovelly fishing boat 'The Blue Hooker' - crewed by Mark Gist and David McBride - was lost.
To mark the anniversary, Mr Gist's sons, Sam and Max, laid a wreath off Galantry Bower, where the boat was lost.
Mr Gist was a senior helm with the Clovelly lifeboat and his son, Sam, is now a helmsman with the same team.
Truro City carry on good form
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City kept up their recent good form with a late 3-2 win over Dulwich Hamlet.
Having taken a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes thanks to goals from River Allen and Jon-Paul Pittman, the visitors drew level after Andrew Carey and Nyren Clunis struck either side of half time.
But Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist's 86th-minute goal sealed a third league win of the season to move Truro three points clear of the National League South relegation places.
Farmers encouraged to embrace new slurry spreading methods
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
South West farmers are being encouraged to take up new ways of spreading slurry on the land
There are already tight controls to protect rivers from harmful run-off but three million pounds is being invested by the Government across the UK to advise farmers about best practice and ways to help the environment.
The system, developed by a farmer from Tiverton, Phil Blake, delivers the natural fertilizer directly into the ground from a bladed bar, reducing the risk of air pollution.
"We've developed it so that as we're spreading we're trying to do an aeration in effect of the soil at the same time," he said.
Sunny intervals and showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Today will have sunny intervals and blustery showers.
Some of the showers will be heavy with even the chance of a few rumbles of thunder.
Winds will be brisk south to south-westerlies.
Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)
Man cut from car in trees
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A man had to be cut from a car and winched to safety after an accident.
Firefighters and police were called to the A380 near Ware Barton at 02:43 GMT on Sunday after a car left the road and ended up in trees.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said a man was trapped in the vehicle but not injured.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service used hydraulic cutting equipment and winch and a ladder to rescue him.
The man was then taken to hospital.