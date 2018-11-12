BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two Devon fishermen who died in rough seas 20 years ago have been remembered by lifeboat crews.

On the 12 November 1998, the Clovelly fishing boat 'The Blue Hooker' - crewed by Mark Gist and David McBride - was lost.

To mark the anniversary, Mr Gist's sons, Sam and Max, laid a wreath off Galantry Bower, where the boat was lost.

Mr Gist was a senior helm with the Clovelly lifeboat and his son, Sam, is now a helmsman with the same team.

RNLI Copyright: RNLI Mr Gist's son, Sam, was six when he lost his life at sea Image caption: Mr Gist's son, Sam, was six when he lost his life at sea