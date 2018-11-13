BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Power outages in Cornwall homes
  2. Updates on Tuesday 13 November 2018

  1. Calls for UK-wide heart screening programme

    BBC Spotlight

    A couple from Cornwall who lost their 22-year-old son are campaigning for a national heart screening programme for young people.

    Tom Demaine from St Germans died after a car accident in 2015 - but months later the family discovered he had a hidden heart problem.

    Tom Demaine
    Copyright: BBC

    According to the The British Heart Foundation 12 people under the age of 35 die suddenly every week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

    Ann Demaine, Tom's mother, says screening at a young age might prevent a death.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, after J31 for A38.

    M5 Devon - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M5 northbound after J31, A38 (Exminster), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Power outages in Cornwall homes

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    About 100 homes were without power this morning in Cornwall due to an electrical fault.

    Western Power Distribution said properties in the St Austell and Truro area had been affected.

    A spokesman said: "A faulty insulator caused the top of the pole to burn off on our high voltage network.

    "We apologise to affected customers."

  4. Police appeal for Exmouth woman

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Police say they are "concerned" about a women who has gone missing in Exmouth.

    Wendy Taylor, 48, was last seen on Monday morning.

    Ms Taylor is 5ft 3in (1.6m) tall, with long brown and blonde hair. She is thought to be driving a green Mazda.

    Wendy Taylor
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  5. Sunny spells and scattered showers

    BBC Weather

    This morning will have sunny spells with a few scattered showers at first dying away.

    Mostly dry this afternoon with hazy sunshine. Brisk south-westerly winds becoming southerly later on.

    Maximum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F)

