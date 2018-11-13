BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A couple from Cornwall who lost their 22-year-old son are campaigning for a national heart screening programme for young people.

Tom Demaine from St Germans died after a car accident in 2015 - but months later the family discovered he had a hidden heart problem.

BBC Copyright: BBC

According to the The British Heart Foundation 12 people under the age of 35 die suddenly every week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

Ann Demaine, Tom's mother, says screening at a young age might prevent a death.