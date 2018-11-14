BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A senior councillor has launched a scathing attack on the Government's austerity cuts which he blamed for family breakdowns in Plymouth.

Labour's Jon Taylor also accused big business of "cashing in" on the increasing number of children ending up care by buying up social care providers.

He said it was "sickening" that the private sector was profiting from the rising demand on councils to look after the most vulnerable children.

That was echoed by Labour's finance chief Mark Lowry, who described it as "quite shameful".

Cllr Taylor, Plymouth City Council's cabinet member for education, spoke out as the committee of senior councillors heard the authority was heading for an overspend of more than £5m this year.