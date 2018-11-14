BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Flybe up for sale
- Austerity cuts 'breaking families'
- Updates on Wednesday 14 November 2018
Austerity cuts 'breaking Plymouth families'
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A senior councillor has launched a scathing attack on the Government's austerity cuts which he blamed for family breakdowns in Plymouth.
Labour's Jon Taylor also accused big business of "cashing in" on the increasing number of children ending up care by buying up social care providers.
He said it was "sickening" that the private sector was profiting from the rising demand on councils to look after the most vulnerable children.
That was echoed by Labour's finance chief Mark Lowry, who described it as "quite shameful".
Cllr Taylor, Plymouth City Council's cabinet member for education, spoke out as the committee of senior councillors heard the authority was heading for an overspend of more than £5m this year.
Weather: Dry and gusty
BBC Weather
It will be mild and mainly dry today with just a little very light rain possible towards the north coast at first.
Some bright or sunny periods will develop, but it will be also be breezy with moderate or fresh southerly winds that will be stronger to the west and with gusts to near gale force this morning.
Max Temp: 12C to 14C
Non-essentials to go to ease Devon County Council overspend
BBC Radio Devon
Senior Devon County Councillors will today discuss how to deal with a forecast £8m overspend.
The authority says that, like many councils around the country, it is struggling with high levels of demand for some Children's Services.
The council's come up with a series of measures to try to bridge the gap including filling vacancies two months after people have left their jobs, and ending non-essential overtime, conference attendance, hospitality and travel.
Flybe up for sale
BBC Spotlight
One of Exeter's most important employers, Flybe, has put itself up for sale - partly because it's been hit hard by Brexit-related uncertainty and currency fluctuations.
The move was announced to the stock market this morning.
Flybe, which employs around a thousand staff at its Devon HQ, was linked with Stobart earlier this year but no deal resulted.
The airline's share price and profitability have struggled for years.