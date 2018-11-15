BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nearly 3,000 calls were made by Devon and Cornwall Police in the last school year to tell teachers domestic abuse had happened in a child's home.

Operation Encompass is a system where police directly contact a school before 09:00 when one of their pupils has been exposed to abuse the previous evening.

Set up in Cornwall 2011, it was only officially launched in Devon and Cornwall in January this year.

Co-creator Elisabeth Carney-Haworth wants the figures officially recorded.