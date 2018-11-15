BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
'Thousands' of calls to schools warning of abuse
BBC Radio Devon
Nearly 3,000 calls were made by Devon and Cornwall Police in the last school year to tell teachers domestic abuse had happened in a child's home.
Operation Encompass is a system where police directly contact a school before 09:00 when one of their pupils has been exposed to abuse the previous evening.
Set up in Cornwall 2011, it was only officially launched in Devon and Cornwall in January this year.
Co-creator Elisabeth Carney-Haworth wants the figures officially recorded.
Blue Peter badge production moves to Cornwall
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The manufacturing of Blue Peter badges has now moved to Cornwall.
They were previously made in Asia, but a company in Cornwall will now be producing the iconic badges.
As part of the deal, the company must keep its identity and location firmly under wraps.
And the picture isn't a clue, it's just a nice photo of Cornwall.
You can find out more about Blue Peter badges here.
Devon MP: 'This is not May's time'
BBC Newsnight
Anne Marie Morris, the Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, has criticised Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations.
"She is a lady who is very determined and she has leadership qualities," she told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.
"But in the same way that Churchill was great for war, and not for peace, this is not her time."
"For the sake of the country, and the party I'm afraid I believe we need somebody who could lead this Brexit action, because if we don't get it right I don't believe we'll ever get another opportunity," the Devon MP added.
It is claimed that more Conservative MPs have called for the removal of the Prime Minister ahead of her statement to the Commons this morning after the Cabinet agreed to support her draft Brexit agreement.
Man, 51, arrested after Tesco 'rifle' incident
BBC Radio Devon
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at a Tesco Express in Cowick Street, Exeter, at 15:30 on Wednesday.
Firearms officers were on the scene after a report of a person with what appeared to be a rifle.
Supt Matt Lawler said: "Understandably this will have caused some alarm to those members of the public who were in the area at the time, particularly children who we know will have left school around that time.
"We have been contacted by a number of witnesses so far, but would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who may have seen the man around the area this afternoon.
"We are especially keen for anyone who may have captured any images on their phones or mobile devices to contact us," Supt Lawler added.
Flybe up for sale after profit warning
The regional airline's board says it is in discussions about a potential sale of the company.Read more