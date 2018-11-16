BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A390 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from Callington Road to Pengover turn off.
A390 Cornwall - A390 in Liskeard blocked in both directions from the Callington Road junction to the Pengover turn off junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: A390 Cornwall both ways
A390 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from Callington Road to Pengover turn off.
A390 Cornwall - A390 in Liskeard blocked in both directions from the Callington Road junction to the Pengover turn off junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cloudy, with some bright spells
BBC Weather
Lots of cloud with some mist and fog around this morning. The chance of one or two localised bright spells though.
Staying overcast into this afternoon but a few glimmers of brightness are possible.
Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Newton backs PM's draft Brexit plan
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A Cornwall MP has said she supports the draft agreement that details how the UK will leave the European Union.
It follows a string of ministerial resignations and talk of a no-confidence vote from Tory MPs who say they've lost faith in Theresa May.
MP for Truro and Falmouth Sarah Newton said the agreement has "delivered on what the referendum mandated".
"We will be leaving the EU in March next year, the right to free movement will end, we will take back control of our laws, and we will be leaving the Single Market."
"We will become an independent coastal nation," she added.
Mrs Newton accepted there were elements of the deal she didn't agree with, such as time delays and following "EU rules on goods".
"While it is perfectly logical to reject this deal because of the compromises it makes, I won't be doing so," she said.
Four fire engines called to Bude blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
Fire crews battled a blaze at a house near Bude on Thursday night.
Four fire engines were called to the scene in St Gennys at about 20:00.
There are no reports of any injuries.