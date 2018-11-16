BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Cornwall MP has said she supports the draft agreement that details how the UK will leave the European Union.

It follows a string of ministerial resignations and talk of a no-confidence vote from Tory MPs who say they've lost faith in Theresa May.

MP for Truro and Falmouth Sarah Newton said the agreement has "delivered on what the referendum mandated".

"We will be leaving the EU in March next year, the right to free movement will end, we will take back control of our laws, and we will be leaving the Single Market."

"We will become an independent coastal nation," she added.

Mrs Newton accepted there were elements of the deal she didn't agree with, such as time delays and following "EU rules on goods".

"While it is perfectly logical to reject this deal because of the compromises it makes, I won't be doing so," she said.