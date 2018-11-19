BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A volunteer who has been driving people around Cornwall for 35 years says that helping others saved his life.

Glen Sincock, from Wadebridge, was advised to take up volunteering after suffering a nervous breakdown and a heart attack in 1983.

Having been forced to retire due to his ill health, the 78-year-old from Wadebridge started as a volunteer driver for the John Betjeman Centre in the town and since 1993 has been part of Volunteer Cornwall.

“I turned my life around as a result of doing this. I was in a terrible state but this changed my life,” explained Glen.

The role has had its fair share of drama, with Glen once having a passenger suffer a heart attack and arriving at another’s home to find they were stuck in the shower.

On that occasion he had arrived to collect the lady and couldn’t get any answer before realising she was in difficulty. He climbed through a kitchen window to get into the house and found that she was trapped in her shower.

Fortunately Glen was there to help her and took her to hospital.

Recalling how he started as a driver, he said: “I had a breakdown, I felt suicidal. I was working hard and was doing 12/13 hour days and, in the end, it took its toll on the ticker. I ended up in intensive care.

“But, if it wasn’t for this, I’m not sure where I would be now.

“I love it. I have met a lot of people and made lots of friends, many who have sadly passed away."