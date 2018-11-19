BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Exeter Cathedral needs repair and restoration work costing £13m over the next decade, according to its dean.
The cathedral is about to launch a fundraising appeal, and is already looking at how it can expand its money-making enterprises.
The Very Reverend Jonathan Greener admitted it was a "challenging sum" to raise.
"We've got some things we need to do to the building to put it into good order," he said.
Dean Greener said the church was looking at several ways to raise the cash...
Volunteering 'turns man's life around'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A volunteer who has been driving people around Cornwall for
35 years says that helping others saved his life.
Glen Sincock, from Wadebridge, was advised to take up volunteering after
suffering a nervous breakdown and a heart attack in 1983.
Having been forced to retire due to his ill health, the 78-year-old from Wadebridge started as a volunteer driver for the John Betjeman Centre in the town and since 1993 has been part of Volunteer Cornwall.
“I turned my life around as a result of doing this. I was in a terrible state but this changed my life,” explained Glen.
The role has had its fair share of drama, with Glen once having a passenger suffer a heart attack and arriving at another’s home to find they were stuck in the shower.
On that occasion he had arrived to collect the lady and couldn’t get any answer before realising she was in difficulty. He climbed through a kitchen window to get into the house and found that she was trapped in her shower.
Fortunately Glen was there to help her and took her to hospital.
Recalling how he started as a driver, he said: “I had a breakdown, I felt suicidal. I was working hard and was doing 12/13 hour days and, in the end, it took its toll on the ticker. I ended up in intensive care.
“But, if it wasn’t for this, I’m not sure where I would be now.
“I love it. I have met a lot of people and made lots of friends, many who have sadly passed away."
Plaque marks Cornish village on historic route
BBC Spotlight
A plaque has been unveiled in a Cornish village after a man discovered the area had a connection to the historic Battle of Trafalgar.
The 1805 naval clash between the Britain and France ruined Napeleon Bonaparte's plans to invade the British Isles - but cost Admiral Lord Nelson his life.
Stuart Douglas, from Perranwell, discovered a naval messenger who delivered the official news that the Battle of Trafalgar had been won, took a route through his village.
His curiosity was sparked by an old map in the local pub.
Mr Douglas said the original route out of Falmouth would have tracked through Perranwell, which was a minor coaching junction in the early 19th Century.
Perranwell Parish Council raised funds for the plaque, which is the 39th along the Trafalgar Way, marking the 271-mile coaching route from Falmouth to the Admiralty in London the messenger took.
The ceremony was carried out in Perranwell by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, who arrived by carriage.
Two treated for burns after chip pan fire
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two people suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns after a chip pan fire in Paignton.
Crews were called to a house in Bay View at about 13:55 on Sunday by a neighbour.
The blaze broke out in the kitchen, which was "100% damaged", a spokesman said.
"Two casualties with smoke inhalation and one with superficial burns were attended to by the ambulance service," the fire service added.
'Inadequate' school receives damning inspection
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A school has been judged as "inadequate" in every area after an Ofsted inspection.
The Steiner Academy in Exeter attained the lowest possible score after inspectors visited last month.
Among various issues flagged up by Ofsted, the report said the school's leaders were "dysfunctional at all levels of the school" and "failed to ensure the safety and well-being of pupils".
Inspectors said the first thing the school must do to improve is "secure the safety and well-being of pupils as a matter of urgency".
Other necessary improvements included complying with the code of practice for students with special educational needs, improving the quality of teaching,and improving attendance.
Steiner Academy Exeter said it had anticipated the results of the report.
Acting Principal Paul Hougham admitted it was "sober reading" and said improvements are "already well under way".
Exeter to London Waterloo trains cancelled
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
All train services from Exeter to London Waterloo are cancelled due to engineering works.
Network Rail workers are on site and say they "hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible".
Passengers are being advised to plan ahead.
Two arrested after street fight
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two men were arrested for public order offences after a fight in Truro, police say.
Officers said a passerby alerted them to the scuffle at about 13:10 on Sunday.
Police said: "One received minor injuries but no one was seriously hurt."
South West weather: Bright, dry, cold and windy
BBC Weather
Monday will start bright and dry with spells of sunshine, but it will be windy and it'll feel cold in the wind as well.
Cloud will also build at times and there is the risk of a few light showers moving in this afternoon.
Fresh or strong easterly winds will reach up to near gale or gale force in gusts around the coast and over high ground.
