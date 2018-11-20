BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The future of Appledore Shipyard is due to be raised in a meeting on Tuesday between the area's MP and the defence secretary.

Geoffrey Cox will be asking how the government can encourage other companies to take over operations at the yard.

Current operators Babcock announced at the start of the month that it was to close it at the end of March 2019 because of a lack of work.

Some of Appledore's 199 staff have been temporarily redeployed to the firm's Devonport yard in Plymouth.

In a statement at the time, Babcock said it "very much regretted" having to take this course of action and recognised the impact it will have on its workforce.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Babcock is battling to calm investors' fears about its finances following a dramatic slump in its share price.

The Daily Mail said the company had seen its stock value decrease more than 30% since June.