BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Disappointed music fans in Cornwall have missed out on tickets for a big event at the Eden Project.
Thousands joined an online queue for tickets for Kylie Minogue when they went on general sale at 17:00 on Monday.
They sold out within an hour and some started appearing on resale websites very soon afterwards.
They were priced £65 (including booking fee) for the 6,000 capacity venue but some are being resold for more than six times their original face value.
Hundreds of comments have been posted on social media highlighting that local people are missing out on seeing a major artist in the county.
Eden Sessions bosses said they quickly became aware of the situation and apologised, saying there had been an "exceptionally high volume of traffic" and that they did not recommend "buying tickets from a third party website".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
MP to meet minister about Appledore Shipyard's future
BBC Radio Devon
The future of Appledore Shipyard is due to be raised in a meeting on Tuesday between the area's MP and the defence secretary.
Geoffrey Cox will be asking how the government can encourage other companies to take over operations at the yard.
Current operators Babcock announced at the start of the month that it was to close it at the end of March 2019 because of a lack of work.
Some of Appledore's 199 staff have been temporarily redeployed to the firm's Devonport yard in Plymouth.
In a statement at the time, Babcock said it "very much regretted" having to take this course of action and recognised the impact it will have on its workforce.
Meanwhile, it is being reported that Babcock is battling to calm investors' fears about its finances following a dramatic slump in its share price.
The Daily Mail said the company had seen its stock value decrease more than 30% since June.
Firefighters deal with 1,000m long gorse blaze
BBC Radio Cornwall
A large gorse fire stretching 1,000m on The Lizard is being tackled by firefighters.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near St Keverne at about 23:00 on Monday after "receiving multiple calls".
It's the second on The Lizard in as many nights after a blaze broke out near Ruan Minor on Sunday night.
I should be so lucky: Kylie Eden ticket resales criticised
BBC Radio Cornwall
Disappointed music fans in Cornwall have missed out on tickets for a big event at the Eden Project.
Thousands joined an online queue for tickets for Kylie Minogue when they went on general sale at 17:00 on Monday.
They sold out within an hour and some started appearing on resale websites very soon afterwards.
They were priced £65 (including booking fee) for the 6,000 capacity venue but some are being resold for more than six times their original face value.
Hundreds of comments have been posted on social media highlighting that local people are missing out on seeing a major artist in the county.
Eden Sessions bosses said they quickly became aware of the situation and apologised, saying there had been an "exceptionally high volume of traffic" and that they did not recommend "buying tickets from a third party website".
Envelope update
Severe accident: A379 Devon both ways
A379 Devon both ways severe accident, from Orchard Hill to A3121.
A379 Devon - A379 in Yealmpton blocked in both directions from the Orchard Hill junction to the A3121 junction, because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Breezy, some sunny spells, showers possible
BBC Weather
Tuesday will be breezy with some sunny spells, but also a good deal of cloud around with a few showers possible, these may be wintry on the hills.
Feeling cold in the brisk north-easterly wind.
Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).