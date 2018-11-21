BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Wednesday 21 November

  Authority plans to cut homeless B&B costs by buying homes

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Cornwall Council is planning to spend almost £40m on 250 homes, which would be used as temporary and emergency accommodation for people who find themselves homeless.

    By buying the homes the council says it is hoping it will be able to cut the amount of money it spends on bed and breakfast accommodation, which last year topped £1.9m.

    Details of the plans are included in a report which will be discussed at a council meeting next week.

    The council is looking to provide £39.3m to Cornwall Housing Limited, which it owns, to acquire the homes which would be used for emergency housing.

    Cornwall Council was recently criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman after it was revealed that a teenage boy had been given a tent by the council after he asked for help when homeless.

    The council was ordered to apologise and pay compensation to the teenager and his mother.

  4. Sunny spells with cloud and rain

    BBC Weather

    There will be some sunny spells during the day, but also a fair amount of cloud around as well as some showers, which could be wintry on the high ground.

    Feeling cold once again.

    Maximum temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).

