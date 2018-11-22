BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 22 November

  1. Concerns raised by Royal Cornwall Hospital inspectors

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Inspectors have raised concerns in a number of areas at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT), including staff shortages and a lack of a winter plan.

    The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out the inspection of the trust in September.

    Preliminary findings have been reported to Cornwall Council, which will discuss the findings next week.

    Concerns included:

    • Chronic staff shortages continue within medicine and surgery
    • The winter plan was not ready/fit for purpose
    • Patient flow remains an issue impacting on the front door, too many patients directed to the emergency department (ED)
    • Infection prevention and control issues in outpatient departments
    • Concerns regarding corridor safety in ED
    • The identification and management of sepsis in ED and medical wards remains a concern
    RCHT
    However, the CQC did make some positive findings including:

    • Significant improvements in maternity
    • Impressive clinical leadership in ED and some significant improvements made in ED since the last inspection

    RCHT says the final report from the CQC is due at the end of November or the beginning of December.

    The inspection followed another visit in June by the CQC which found that RCHT was rated "inadequate".

    That came after the watchdog placed RCHT in special measures in October 2017 following another inadequate report from an inspection in July 2017.

  2. Newquay to Gatwick flights switching to Heathrow

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Flights from Newquay to Gatwick are moving to Heathrow from April.

    An agreement has been reached between Flybe , Heathrow and the government.

    MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double says the changes have been finalised in the last week.

    He believes the new route will boost Cornwall's economy by making the connection to London easier and quicker.

    Cornwall Airport Newquay
  5. High tide times for the region

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    If you're planning a trip to the beach or coast, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

    high tide times
    We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

  6. Weather: Chilly with the odd shower possible

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    This morning will start cold and sunny, with a chilly wind.

    The odd shower is possible - particularly towards the west.

    Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

    weather map
