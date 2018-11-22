BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Inspectors have raised concerns in a number of areas at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT), including staff shortages and a lack of a winter plan.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out the inspection of the trust in September.

Preliminary findings have been reported to Cornwall Council, which will discuss the findings next week.

Concerns included:

Chronic staff shortages continue within medicine and surgery

The winter plan was not ready/fit for purpose

Patient flow remains an issue impacting on the front door, too many patients directed to the emergency department (ED)

Infection prevention and control issues in outpatient departments

Concerns regarding corridor safety in ED

The identification and management of sepsis in ED and medical wards remains a concern

BBC Copyright: BBC

However, the CQC did make some positive findings including:

Significant improvements in maternity

Impressive clinical leadership in ED and some significant improvements made in ED since the last inspection

RCHT says the final report from the CQC is due at the end of November or the beginning of December.

The inspection followed another visit in June by the CQC which found that RCHT was rated "inadequate".

That came after the watchdog placed RCHT in special measures in October 2017 following another inadequate report from an inspection in July 2017.