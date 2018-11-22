BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Inspectors have raised concerns in a number of areas at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT), including staff shortages and a lack of a winter plan. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out the inspection of the trust in September. Preliminary findings have been reported to Cornwall Council, which will discuss the findings next week. Concerns included: However, the CQC did make some positive findings including: RCHT says the final report from the CQC is due at the end of November or the beginning of December. The inspection followed another visit in June by the CQC which found that RCHT was rated "inadequate". That came after the watchdog placed RCHT in special measures in October 2017 following another inadequate report from an inspection in July 2017.
Newquay to Gatwick flights switching to Heathrow
Flights from Newquay to Gatwick are moving to Heathrow from April.
An agreement has been reached between Flybe , Heathrow and the government.
MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double says the changes have been finalised in the last week.
He believes the new route will boost Cornwall's economy by making the connection to London easier and quicker.
City of Lights parade remembers end of WW1
Man held after explosives reported
High tide times for the region
If you're planning a trip to the beach or coast, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
Weather: Chilly with the odd shower possible
This morning will start cold and sunny, with a chilly wind.
The odd shower is possible - particularly towards the west.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).