BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall
Summary
- Man charged with making or possessing explosive substance
- Man, 102, seriously injured in crash
- Worms in space: South West nematodes arrive in US ahead of blast off
- Updates from Friday 23 November
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'It's dusty and dirty but I love it'
Overturned lorry causes delays
BBC Radio Devon
On A38 Plymouth bound between Plympton and the Marsh Mills Roundabout one lane is closed due to an overturned lorry.
Traffic is slow moving with queues back to Lee Mill.
Man charged with possessing explosives
Police and bomb disposal experts raided a flat following reports of possible explosive material.Read more
Letters to 19th Century prime minister preserved in Devon
BBC Spotlight
A collection of severely damaged letters owned by a former prime minister is being conserved at the Devon Heritage Centre.
The nationally important collection consists of 10,000 letters to and from Henry Addington 1st Viscount Sidmouth who had a country home at Upottery.
The collection includes correspondence from Nelson, George III and William Wilberforce - Addington was home secretary and prime minister during one of the most turbulent times in British history.
The conservation work will help academics learn more about the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and the Peterloo Massacre.
Deborah Phillips, senior archive conservator at the Devon Heritage Centre, says students studying Henry Addington are now being sent to them...
Police hunt masked man after ice cream shop robbery
Plymouth Live
Police officers are hunting a masked man after he robbed an ice cream shop with a gun on the Barbican.
UAE spy row: Hopes of Matthew Hedges case resolution
There are signs Foreign Office staff may be close to resolving the case of UK academic Matthew Hedges, convicted of spying in the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE's ambassador in London is due to issue a statement at 10:00 GMT, amid speculation he will talk about progress in the 31-year-old's situation.
On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had "constructive" talks with his opposite number in the UAE.
Hedges, of Durham University and originally from Exeter, was jailed for life but denies spying.
BreakingMan charged with making or possessing explosive substance
A man has been charged with making or possessing an explosive substance after police were called to an address in Exeter on Wednesday.
Police said a 29-year-old man from the city will appear at Exeter Magistrates Court later.
Suptt Matt Lawler said: “Following the completion of inquiries and searches yesterday, officers have now left the area and returned it to normal, and a local man has now been interviewed and charged to appear in court”
“If local residents or businesses have any remaining concerns regarding this incident then I would encourage contact with the local neighbourhood team who have been on foot-patrol in the area, and will continue to be available for any questions or concerns."
University worms arrive in US ahead of space study
Janine Jansen
BBC Spotlight
Thirty-six thousand worms grown at the University of Exeter are about to take part in the first UK-led experiment to the International Space Station.
The creatures have arrived at the Kennedy Space Centre in America and are getting ready to blast off in a rocket early in December.
The scientists - behind the £2m project to study muscle wastage are leaving for Florida later - and say nematodes are being used because they have a similar muscle structure to humans.
Astronauts lose about 40% of muscle mass after 180 days while onboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Researchers hope the research could help people with conditions including muscular dystrophy and diabetes.
Worm facts:
Man, 102, seriously injured in crash
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A 102-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash on Paignton seafront in Devon.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the junction between Marine Drive and the Esplanade just after 16:00 on Thursday.
The local man, who was a front seat passenger, was taken by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital.
The 68-year-old driver and her 70-year-old husband, who was a back seat passenger, along with the 83-year-old driver of the other vehicle, were all taken to Torbay Hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed while police and forensic investigators examined the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Lizard gorse fires believed to be arson
BBC Radio Cornwall
Three gorse fires in Cornwall in one week are being considered as arson.
They all happened on the Lizard Peninsula in recent days.
Ian Neal, from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said the incidents took up a lot of resources.