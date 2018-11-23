BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A collection of severely damaged letters owned by a former prime minister is being conserved at the Devon Heritage Centre.

The nationally important collection consists of 10,000 letters to and from Henry Addington 1st Viscount Sidmouth who had a country home at Upottery.

The collection includes correspondence from Nelson, George III and William Wilberforce - Addington was home secretary and prime minister during one of the most turbulent times in British history.

The conservation work will help academics learn more about the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and the Peterloo Massacre.

Deborah Phillips, senior archive conservator at the Devon Heritage Centre, says students studying Henry Addington are now being sent to them...