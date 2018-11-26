BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

School exclusions of special needs children 'on the rise'
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
The number of children with special educational needs and disabilities being excluded from school in Plymouth is on the rise.
Temporary exclusions have gone up by 40% over the past five years.
Permanent exclusions have more than doubled from nine to 22 over the same period.
Labour city councillors said a lack of government funding was driving up the rates. They added that they also believed it was behind the trebling in the number of families home educating in Plymouth over the same period, to nearly 300.
The government said it was giving Plymouth £29m this year for services, and that ministers had written to schools to remind them that exclusions should be reasonable and fair.
In Barnstaple, the A39 Belle Meadow Road is partially blocked by a broken-down vehicle near Victoria Road
On the A358 at Abbey Gate, near Axminster, there are reports of sheep on the road
The A35 at Wilmington is partially blocked near Ridge Lane where a lorry has hit a tree
Matthew Hedges pardoned by United Arab Emirates
BBC News UK
The British academic jailed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being accused of spying has been given a presidential pardon, the UAE says.
Matthew Hedges, 31, who completed a Masters degree at Exeter, was jailed for life last week for "spying for or on behalf of" the UK government after being arrested on a research trip for his PhD in May.
He denied spying and said he had been researching, but prosecutors said he confessed.
Monday looks set to be dry and bright with good spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud cover at times.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Feeling chilly.
Maximum temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).
Inquest into prison death of failed Exeter suicide bomber
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
HandoutCopyright: Handout
An inquest will be held into the death of a Muslim convert who was jailed for
life over a failed suicide bomb attack at a restaurant in Exeter.
Nicky Reilly accidentally set off a home-made nail bomb in a
toilet cubicle inside the Giraffe restaurant as he prepared to target customers in May 2008.
Via Devon and Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Via Devon and Cornwall Police
He admitted attempted murder and preparing an act of terrorism and was jailed for a minimum term of 18 years in 2009. He said he decided to carry out his attack on the restaurant after being encouraged by others on the internet.
The 30-year-old Plymouth man, who had changed his name to Mohammed Saeed Alim, was found dead in custody at HMP Manchester in October 2016. He was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and had learning difficulties.
His inquest will be held in Heywood, Greater Manchester, before a jury and is scheduled to last up to eight days.
Severe accident: A3124 Devon both ways
A3124 Devon both ways severe accident, near Culm Cross.
A3124 Devon - A3124 in Sampford Courtenay blocked in both directions near the Culm Cross junction, because of an accident involving a car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time