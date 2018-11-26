BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The number of children with special educational needs and disabilities being excluded from school in Plymouth is on the rise.

Temporary exclusions have gone up by 40% over the past five years. Permanent exclusions have more than doubled from nine to 22 over the same period.

Labour city councillors said a lack of government funding was driving up the rates. They added that they also believed it was behind the trebling in the number of families home educating in Plymouth over the same period, to nearly 300.

The government said it was giving Plymouth £29m this year for services, and that ministers had written to schools to remind them that exclusions should be reasonable and fair.