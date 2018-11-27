BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sharon Rideout Copyright: Sharon Rideout

A couple from Cornwall whose daughter died are adding their voice to the campaign to prevent sepsis deaths.

Chloe Rideout, 20, from Coverack, was admitted to Derriford hospital with appendicitis in October.

Her family fears her surgery was delayed, that she was discharged too quickly and symptoms of blood poisoning were missed.

Chloe's mum, Sharon Rideout, says she knew there was something seriously wrong after her operation...

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust has expressed its condolences to the family.

The hospital says an inquiry into the handling of Chloe's care is under way.