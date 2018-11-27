BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Pala Investments, owned by billionaire Vladimir Iorich, is understood to be willing to pump £25m into the Drakelands tungsten mine in Devon after its owner Wolf Minerals went into liquidation last month.
In Plymouth, on Embankment Road, a lorry has had to stop near a railway bridge heading towards Laira Bridge Road. There is queuing traffic
Police tweeted that it was not stuck, as has been reported, but had "stopped prior to the bridge and is currently being helped to reverse back".
The road would be clear shortly, officers added.
Sepsis victim discharged from hospital 'too quickly'
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
Sharon RideoutCopyright: Sharon Rideout
A couple from Cornwall whose daughter died are adding their voice to the campaign to prevent sepsis deaths.
Chloe Rideout, 20, from Coverack, was admitted to Derriford hospital with appendicitis in October.
Her family fears her surgery was delayed, that she was discharged too quickly and symptoms of blood poisoning were missed.
Chloe's mum, Sharon Rideout, says she knew there was something seriously wrong after her operation...
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust has expressed its condolences to the family.
The hospital says an inquiry into the handling of Chloe's care is under way.
Quote Message: We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Chloe's family on their loss. It is incredibly sad when someone so young is lost so suddenly. We have started an investigation into Chloe's care with us. We have made sure that Chloe's family have the opportunity to be involved in that investigation and they are kept informed as it progresses." from University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust statement
We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Chloe's family on their loss. It is incredibly sad when someone so young is lost so suddenly. We have started an investigation into Chloe's care with us. We have made sure that Chloe's family have the opportunity to be involved in that investigation and they are kept informed as it progresses."
Devon travel: M5 Tiverton lanes closed for repairs
Plymouth drug trafficking trial of eight collapses
Cornwall Live
A judge has discharged the jury in the case of seven men and a woman charged with bringing heroin and cocaine to Plymouth from London and the West Midlands.
Bond row leaves rescue of Devon mine in doubt
The Daily Telegraph
An investment fund based in Switzerland is looking to rescue the UK's only operating metals mine from liquidation, but talks have hit a snag over the cost of restoring the land after its working life has finished [subscription required].
Devon travel: Severe flooding on A38
BBC Radio Devon
The A38 between Smithaleigh and Marsh Mills has severe flooding on both carriageways. Approach with care.
Weather: Wet and windy
BBC Weather
Turning wet and windy on Tuesday morning as heavy rain moves in from the west. Rain into the afternoon too, but this will clear later to leave it brighter for some. Winds easing too.
A milder day.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
Devon travel: Plymouth road blocked by reversing lorry
BBC Radio Devon
Devon travel: M5 Tiverton lanes closed for repairs
BBC Radio Devon
Two lanes of the M5 northbound between Junction 27 Tiverton and Junction 26 Wellington are closed for emergency repair work. Approach with care.
South West businesses lose out on government cash
Carys Edwards
Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Hard-up businesses across the South West have lost out on £500,000 of emergency funding offered to cushion the blow of business rate rises.
On top of help for businesses in this year's budget, the chancellor had set aside a windfall last year to help those facing high rate increases in 2017.
But it has emerged that many councils have failed to pass it all on and the cash is now being returned to the treasury.
Ian Sloan from Bankier Sloan Chartered Surveyors says local authorities should have done more to promote the cash...
The highest percentages of underspend on the rates relief were in Mid-Devon (35%), Plymouth (25%) and Torbay (14%).
In Cornwall, the underspend was nearly £200,000 (£196,452, or 12%).
One shop owner likened it to winning the lottery, then handing back the winnings.