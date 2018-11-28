BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be very windy on Wednesday with the risk of gales, especially on the high ground and along the coasts. Spells of rain in the morning, the rain will then clear to leave sunny spells, but also some showers. Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F). The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from Wednesday 09:00 until 23:59. Another warning is valid from 03:00 until 15:00 on Thursday. While they are in force, people should expect;
Weather: Very windy with showers
Devon travel: Water on A379 and A382
Torpoint Ferry service down to one vessel
Only one of the Torpoint Ferry service's three vessels is running on Wednesday morning because of a chain-wheel fault that occurred overnight, bosses say.
Staff said they were "working very hard" to deal with the "very obscure fault".
They added: "Despite putting as much resource and expertise onto its resolution as is possible, it is proving difficult to resolve."