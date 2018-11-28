BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 28 November 2018

  1. Weather: Very windy with showers

    It will be very windy on Wednesday with the risk of gales, especially on the high ground and along the coasts.

    Spells of rain in the morning, the rain will then clear to leave sunny spells, but also some showers.

    Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

    The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from Wednesday 09:00 until 23:59.

    Another warning is valid from 03:00 until 15:00 on Thursday.

    While they are in force, people should expect;

    • Some delays to public transport being likely, and journey times could take longer
    • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
    Warning of high winds
  2. Devon travel: Water on A379 and A382

    • On the A379 between Churchstow and Modbury, there are large areas of floodwater around blind bends. Approach with care
    • At Lustleigh, on the A382 at Kelly Cross, there is severe flooding affecting traffic in both directions

  3. Torpoint Ferry service down to one vessel

    Only one of the Torpoint Ferry service's three vessels is running on Wednesday morning because of a chain-wheel fault that occurred overnight, bosses say.

    Staff said they were "working very hard" to deal with the "very obscure fault".

    They added: "Despite putting as much resource and expertise onto its resolution as is possible, it is proving difficult to resolve."

    Torpoint ferries
