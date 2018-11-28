BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be very windy on Wednesday with the risk of gales, especially on the high ground and along the coasts.

Spells of rain in the morning, the rain will then clear to leave sunny spells, but also some showers.

Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from Wednesday 09:00 until 23:59.

Another warning is valid from 03:00 until 15:00 on Thursday.

While they are in force, people should expect;

Some delays to public transport being likely, and journey times could take longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely