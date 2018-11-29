BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Storm Diana brings down trees and power lines
  2. - Flood alerts and warnings issued
  3. - Torpoint ferry delays
  4. - Gust of 74mph reported in Isles of Scilly
  5. Swimmer in gale force winds rescued by lifeboat crew
  6. Updates on Thursday 29 November 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Tamar Bridge restrictions lifted

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Earlier restrictions on the Tamar Bridge have been lifted and it's now open again to high-sided vehicles.

    Highways England says traffic is slow-moving on the A38 between Plymouth and Saltash.

    It's advising passengers to allow extra time for journeys.

    Tamar Bridge
    Copyright: Highways England

  2. Cornwall MP questions minister over fishing rights

    Tamsin Melville

    Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

    Sea bass before they thrown back into the sea
    Copyright: Joel Dunn

    The future of fishing in the South West has led to heated exchanges in Parliament.

    It comes as Plymouth fishermen posted videos on social media, showing them having to throw sea bass back into the sea.

    The MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, raised the issue with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, during a session about what happens after Brexit...

    Video content

    Video caption: Heated exchanges in parliament over UK fishing rights

  3. Swimmer rescued by lifeboat crew

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A man who went swimming off Penzance in gale-force conditions yesterday, had to be pulled from the sea by the RNLI.

    The man - who was wearing just shorts and goggles - was struggling in the conditions and being swamped in the surf.

    After being rescued by the Penlee inshore lifeboat, the swimmer was warned about the dangers of swimming alone in heavy seas.

    View more on twitter

  8. Flood alerts and warnings issued

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    The Environment Agency has three flood warnings and 15 flood alerts on rivers across the South West.

    An alert means people should be prepared for possible flooding, while a warning indicates immediate action is needed as flooding is expected.

    There are currently no "danger to life" severe flood warnings in force.

  9. Storm Diana: Winds bring down trees and power lines

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    Strong winds have brought down trees and power lines across Devon and Cornwall.

    A number of roads have been partially blocked by trees, with drivers urged to take extreme care.

    According to Western Power Distribution, there are about 3,500 properties affected.

    Fallen tree
    Copyright: Steve Simmons

    At 07:45, the number in Cornwall was 2,806, including 545 "priority" customers.

    These include people who depend on medical equipment, are disabled or very ill.

    Across the border in Devon, there were 541 properties without power, 153 of which were priority customers.

Back to top