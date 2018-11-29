BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Storm Diana brings down trees and power lines
- - Flood alerts and warnings issued
- - Torpoint ferry delays
- - Gust of 74mph reported in Isles of Scilly
- Swimmer in gale force winds rescued by lifeboat crew
- Updates on Thursday 29 November 2018
Tamar Bridge restrictions lifted
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Earlier restrictions on the Tamar Bridge have been lifted and it's now open again to high-sided vehicles.
Highways England says traffic is slow-moving on the A38 between Plymouth and Saltash.
It's advising passengers to allow extra time for journeys.
Cornwall MP questions minister over fishing rights
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
The future of fishing in the South West has led to heated exchanges in Parliament.
It comes as Plymouth fishermen posted videos on social media, showing them having to throw sea bass back into the sea.
The MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, raised the issue with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, during a session about what happens after Brexit...
Swimmer rescued by lifeboat crew
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man who went swimming off Penzance in gale-force conditions yesterday, had to be pulled from the sea by the RNLI.
The man - who was wearing just shorts and goggles - was struggling in the conditions and being swamped in the surf.
After being rescued by the Penlee inshore lifeboat, the swimmer was warned about the dangers of swimming alone in heavy seas.
Gust of 74mph reported in Isles of Scilly
Storm Diana: Wet and windy
Looks like time to batten down the hatches again as Storm Diana makes her presence known in the South West.
Delays for ferry passengers
Passengers are facing a wait of more than 30 minutes for the Torpoint Ferry.
Storm Diana: Tamar Bridge restrictions
The Tamar Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorcycles because of strong winds.
Flood alerts and warnings issued
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The Environment Agency has three flood warnings and 15 flood alerts on rivers across the South West.
An alert means people should be prepared for possible flooding, while a warning indicates immediate action is needed as flooding is expected.
There are currently no "danger to life" severe flood warnings in force.
Storm Diana: Winds bring down trees and power lines
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Strong winds have brought down trees and power lines across Devon and Cornwall.
A number of roads have been partially blocked by trees, with drivers urged to take extreme care.
According to Western Power Distribution, there are about 3,500 properties affected.
At 07:45, the number in Cornwall was 2,806, including 545 "priority" customers.
These include people who depend on medical equipment, are disabled or very ill.
Across the border in Devon, there were 541 properties without power, 153 of which were priority customers.