BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mother and daughter Louise and Emily Read will also celebrate their 50th and 21st birthdays somewhere on the high seas... and they've packed six bottles of Prosecco on board to help mark the milestones.
They're joined by fellow Kingsbridge and Salcombe Cougars hockey players Chloe Harvey and Helen Symons.
Although three of the crew were new to rowing when they signed up for the 3000 mile challenge, they feel they're ready as they fly out for the start.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cornwall at the cutting edge of satellite technology
Three Cornish firms are at the forefront of new technology to build a new generation of so-called nano satellites.
The parts they're creating are world firsts, and will fit into satellites that are no bigger than a loaf of bread.
Flan Microwave in Bodmin say they and their partners such as the St Austell electronics specialists Teddington Systems are the only people with the expertise to do this.
They're working together with Goonhilly Earth Station, on the Lizard, on a project backed with about £150,000 of grant funding. It's expected to create 14 jobs.
Professor James Watts from Flan Microwave says the parts they're making need to be tiny:
Hockey players swap sticks for oars in Atlantic row
Andy Birkett
BBC News Online
Four hockey playing team mates from Devon will swap their sticks for oars this week as they take on what has been dubbed the world's toughest rowing race.
The Atlantic Challenge, which starts on 12 December, will see the four friends row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua on a 23ft boat, unaided and unsupported.
The Astro to Atlantic team are aiming to break the record for the fastest all-woman crew to cross the Atlantic, with the current record standing at 34 days.
The crew celebrated Christmas a month early, as they'll spend 25 December in the middle of the ocean.
Mother and daughter Louise and Emily Read will also celebrate their 50th and 21st birthdays somewhere on the high seas... and they've packed six bottles of Prosecco on board to help mark the milestones.
They're joined by fellow Kingsbridge and Salcombe Cougars hockey players Chloe Harvey and Helen Symons.
Although three of the crew were new to rowing when they signed up for the 3000 mile challenge, they feel they're ready as they fly out for the start.
'Call to arms' for more care workers
Cornwall Live
The head of adult social care in Cornwall has issued a "call to arms" for more people to work in the care sector.
Wheelchair users pull plane for world record
BBC Spotlight
A motocross rider from Devon who was paralysed in an accident seven years ago, has helped to set a new Guinness World Record.
Twenty-three-year-old Spencer Watts from Tiverton was part of a team of almost 100 wheelchair users who pulled a 130-tonne Boeing plane more than 100m at Heathrow Airport.
"I was pretty shocked at the size of the aircraft... definitely didn't think the wheelchairs would be able to pull it," he said.
Plymouth woman won't move 'without a fight'
Plymouth Live
A Plymouth woman who has lived in her North Prospect home for 63 years says she won't be forced out without a fight - after the demolition notice on her property was served.
Wind turbine noise 'not measured'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
People living near a new wind farm at Batsworthy Cross in North Devon are upset at the noise levels, which haven't been measured for a year and a half.
That's despite a planning inspector stipulating noise should be measured within six months.
North Devon Council says the owner, REG Power Management, has been unable to get all the readings done because turbines were faulty and wind conditions difficult to measure.
Show cast stuck at sea due to Storm Diana
Devon Live
A theatre performance in Torquay tonight has been postponed, because the cast were all stuck at sea yesterday due to Storm Diana.
Unexploded bomb discovered
A large unexploded bomb was uncovered at Wembury Point on Thursday morning.
Plymouth Coastguard were called by the National Trust after a member of the public spotted the suspicious-looking object.
The area was cordoned off while the coastguard and Royal Navy bomb disposal experts worked to safely remove the object from the ground.
It was then taken away so a controlled explosion could be carried out.
Bomb disposal teams confirmed the ordnance was a "naval gunnery projectile".
Plymouth Coastguard said that "no chances" should be taken if a suspicious object is spotted and, if it is found on the coast, you should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
Ferry fault means more delays for passengers
A fault has been found on one of the Torpoint ferries, meaning passengers will have to expect delays with only one ferry in service this morning.
The current waiting time is about 60 minutes on both sides of the Tamar.