BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Three Cornish firms are at the forefront of new technology to build a new generation of so-called nano satellites.

The parts they're creating are world firsts, and will fit into satellites that are no bigger than a loaf of bread.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Flan Microwave in Bodmin say they and their partners such as the St Austell electronics specialists Teddington Systems are the only people with the expertise to do this.

They're working together with Goonhilly Earth Station, on the Lizard, on a project backed with about £150,000 of grant funding. It's expected to create 14 jobs.

Professor James Watts from Flan Microwave says the parts they're making need to be tiny: